ALHAMBRA – The city of Alhambra says a lunar new year, one of the biggest events of the year for the Chinese community, has been canceled due to fears of the corona virus, according to a media report.

The Alhambra Lunar New Year Festival was scheduled to take place on Valley Boulevard on Saturday.

The decision to end the event will affect thousands of celebrities and more than 200 vendors, Felix Guo, senior vice president of Multicultural Radio Broadcasting Inc., told ABC7.

The radio station is hosting the annual gala together with the Alhambra Chamber of Commerce.

Guo, who is also a radio host, says there is constant talk about corona virus. “The Chinese social media is nothing more than corona virus. Some are fake news. But they have successfully created some kind of panic and fear,” Guo told the television station.

Guo said the sellers were on board when making the decision. “They told us that this was the right thing to do.”

The broadcaster said they were ready to postpone the event until May or June, the broadcaster said.

