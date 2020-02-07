advertisement

TRENTON – Two groups of evacuees are set to arrive Friday at a Canadian air force base from Wuhan, China, the center of a coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 600.

A 176-person flight is expected in the early hours of Friday morning, Canada’s foreign minister told reporters Thursday. A second group of evacuees, who fled China on an American flight, were due to arrive later in the day after boarding planes in Vancouver.

All evacuees will be quarantined at base, in Trenton, Ontario, for two weeks, separated from each other in a building resembling a small hotel, with families held together.

Edward Wang was promised a seat on the U.S. plane along with his mother, also a Canadian citizen. He looks forward to returning to Canada, nervous about the lack of hospital beds in Wuhan.

“You imagine such things happening in war zones,” he said, speaking before the flights began. “It feels so surreal.”

While most of the passengers are Canadian nationals due to rules set by the Chinese government, Canadian authorities said some permanent residents would be allowed on board to accompany the minors.

A second Canadian flight is scheduled to depart Wuhan on February 10, Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Thursday.

Canada has been hit hard by Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), another coronavirus, and health authorities are working to improve the new virus. As of Thursday afternoon, five cases had been confirmed in Canada.

The country has told citizens not to travel to Hubei province and to avoid nonessential travel to the rest of China.

(Reporting by Caroline Pailliez in Paris and Allison Martell in Toronto; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

