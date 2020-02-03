advertisement

Nearly 300 Canadians will be evacuated from Wuhan and quarantined for 14 days in Trenton, Ontario, government and public health officials said Monday.

At a news conference, officials announced that they had an aircraft to bring back 280 Canadians who have sought to be removed from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic.

Ottawa has not confirmed when the Canadian evacuees will arrive in Canada, with officials stating they are waiting for approval from the Chinese authorities to enter their airspace. However, all passengers arriving eventually from Wuhan will be quarantined at a Canadian Air Force military camp in Trenton for a mandatory 14-day period as a “precaution,” officials confirmed.

“Fourteen days is the longest incubation period during which anyone can get sick,” Patty Hajdu, Canada’s health minister, explained in the call, stressing the need for extra precaution because Wuhan has “the strongest transmission of the virus “.

The base camp was chosen “because of its ability to accommodate many people in a short time,” Defense Minister Harijit Sajjan explained. Given the high risk of infection that comes with traveling from the epicenter of the virus, officials will not allow travelers to quarantine at home.

During the quarantine period, travelers will be held in solitary confinement and will undergo a full health assessment, follow-up observations and ancillary services as needed, Hajdu explained. Additional testing will be considered if deemed necessary, she added.

Before arriving on site, evacuees will undergo three forms of medical check-up, Hajdu said. Passengers arriving at the airport in China will be screened for the virus by Chinese authorities, and will be held back if they show symptoms of illness. Canadian Forces medical personnel will also check on passengers once more before boarding the plane.

On board, evacuees will also be made to fill out a health questionnaire. If someone falls in the middle of a sick flight, they will be moved to a secluded area of ​​the plane. “The aircraft will stop in B.C. for refueling. If a passenger is ill, they will need immediate assistance in B.C. and will be transported and isolated to a facility there,” Hajdu said.

On arrival in Trenton, passengers “will be automatically processed by the Canadian Border Services Agency for secondary review”, which will include a visual temperature check to find out if anyone is visibly ill.

Social services and mental health support will also be available to mediate the “stressful experience they have gone through,” she added.

It is unclear what security protocols are in place to ensure evacuees remain at Trenton base camp for the entire quarantine period. On Sunday night, Chief of Staff Jonathan Vance issued a statement on Twitter, assuring Canadians that the protocols have been put in place to ensure the safety of all members of the Canadian Air Force and the return of Canadians.

“Those who provide direct support to them, including medical and social services, are experts in their field and the security protocols they have established are, and will be, strictly enforced and constantly reviewed,” the statement said.

"To our CAF families: While CAF helps Canadians returning from China, I want you to know that I have full confidence in the protocols and measures in place to protect CAF members and Canadians."

– General Jonathan Vance, February 3, 2020

According to CNN, about 200 Americans evacuated from Wuhan were asked by health officials to stay for at least three days on a Southern California military base. An American attempted to leave the base without undergoing a full medical evaluation, CNN reported, and has now been ordered to remain in the quarantine facility for “the entire incubation period or until otherwise cleared,” according to Riverside County Public Health.

