The fatal outbreak of the corona virus has forced the men and women of China and Hong Kong, as well as the women of India, to withdraw from the Badminton Asia team championships that began in Manila on Tuesday.

The event, which will take place in the Philippine capital until Sunday, is the Asian qualification for the Thomas and Uber Cup team championships later this year.

It is also part of the qualification process for this year’s Tokyo Olympics.

“The decision to grant a 14-day quarantine to all travelers from China, Hong Kong and Macau must be respected with regard to the health and safety of the Philippine government for the population,” said a statement from Badminton Asia on Tuesday.

“In this regard, the teams from China and Hong Kong will not compete against each other at the above event.”

The Indian women’s team withdrew after the players and their parents raised concerns, the Indian Badminton Association (BAI) said.

“After the complete assurance from Badminton Asia, the men’s team agreed to travel and confirmed their participation. However, the women’s team was withdrawn,” said a BAI statement.

In China, there were more than 42,000 people infected and more than 1,000 people killed, mostly near the epicenter of the outbreak in downtown Wuhan.

There were more than 460 infections with two deaths in 28 countries, one in the Philippines and one in Hong Kong.

