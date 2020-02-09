advertisement

Coronavirus epidemic deaths rose to over 800 on Sunday, surpassing the death toll from the SARS epidemic in 2003 as Chinese authorities across the country took more stringent measures to combat contagion.

China’s health commission reported a daily high of 89 deaths in the past 24 hours on Sunday, bringing the total number killed in the outbreak to 814.

advertisement

The severe outbreak of Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in 2002-03 killed 774 people, mainly in mainland China and Hong Kong.

According to official data, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has now reached over 37,500, with around 2,800 patients having already recovered from the infection.

The number of confirmed new cases has stabilized in the past few days, and although these numbers gave rise to cautious optimism, representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO) warned against reading too much into short-term data.

“It is very, very early to make predictions,” said Dr. Michael Ryan, director of the WHO Health Emergency Program. “This is still a very, very intense outbreak in Wuhan and Hubei.”

The novel corona virus originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan and has spread rapidly across the country and in 27 countries and territories around the world.

British case

Britain confirmed its fourth case of the new corona virus on Sunday after a patient became infected with the virus from a previously confirmed British case while on vacation in France.

The French authorities said they were tracking anyone who may have been in close contact with a group of Britons who had stayed in the Les Contamines-Montjoie alpine ski area.

Five of them tested positive over the weekend. In another possible connection to the ski area, Spanish authorities said that a Briton had carried out a positive test for the corona virus on Sunday after returning from a ski area in France in Mallorca.

The most recent case in the United Kingdom came when 105 British and family members and 95 Europeans ended up with a Royal Air Force after being evacuated from Wuhan.

You will be quarantined for 14 days at a conference center in Milton Keynes.

People with face masks get off a plane that brings British and other nationalities back to the UK from Wuhan, China, after reaching an Oxfordshire military base. Photo: Jacob King / PA Wire

To date, more than 300 infections have been identified outside of mainland China, 38 of which have been confirmed in nine European countries.

Six new cases were confirmed on board the Diamond Princess in Japan, bringing the number of cruise ships to 70. Last week, around 3,700 passengers and crew were quarantined on the ship after it emerged that a previous passenger tested positive for the virus.

The Chinese Ministry of Finance announced on Sunday that it would allocate EUR 9.37 billion to combat the outbreak. China is struggling to contain the virus as public anger increases over the early abuse of the crisis, especially since the death of a whistleblowing doctor last week.

Threatened by the police

Li Wenliang, a 34-year-old medical doctor who was threatened by the police after trying to raise the alarm in Wuhan in December, became ill himself and died on Friday. Given the massive increase in grief and anger in public, the authorities quickly announced that they would open an investigation into his case.

The authorities have also taken stricter measures to curb the spread of the pathogen to align much of the country with the lockdown guidelines that have been in place in Hubei for two weeks.

Authorities are now imposing self-quarantine orders across much of the country. In Chengdu, for example, anyone who has been outside the city limits at any time in the past 14 days must now quarantine at home for 14 days.

Previously, the quarantine arrangement only applied to people who had come from Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak.

Residents are prevented from leaving their homes, and in many areas, people are only allowed to go outside every three days to buy provisions. Visitors, including relatives, are strictly prohibited. The central government offers cash rewards to people who report violations of the regulations.

A notice released in Chengdu on Sunday said that anyone who found a violation of the rules could not return to their own home and be prosecuted.

“Those who do not participate in the registration process are reported to the public security bodies. You will have all the consequences for your actions, ”it said.

Much of the country is still unable to work after the New Year holiday extension, and the government is encouraging people to work from home for the foreseeable future wherever possible.

Foxconn, a major Apple supplier, was scheduled to reopen its plants tomorrow after a week, but the authorities informed them of the weekend to stay closed, local media reported.

The Foxconn factories, which sometimes employ hundreds of thousands of workers, posed a “high risk” for the struggle to contain the pathogen, security officials said in a written notice.

“Violating prevention and control of epidemics can potentially result in the death penalty,” the statement said.

advertisement