advertisement

People in Northern Ireland have been tested for the virus.

The head of the World Health Organization is traveling to Beijing today, as over 2,700 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in China, 80 of which have been confirmed as a result of the virus.

Cases of the virus have also been reported in Hong Kong, Macau, France, Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, the United States, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, Canada and Australia.

The Guardian reports that 52 people across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland were tested for the virus, but all were found to be negative.

advertisement

Chinese health minister Ma Xiaowei has said that people can now pass the virus on before they show symptoms of the disease themselves. In response to this news, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention advisor, Dr. William Schaffner, to CNN: “When I heard that, I thought, ‘Oh dear, that’s worse than we expected.’ This means that the infection is much more contagious than we originally thought. “

After confirming the fifth case in the United States, Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles Department of Health, made the following statement:

“As with other respiratory diseases, there are measures everyone can take to reduce the risk of disease from circulating viruses, including coronavirus. This includes staying at home with illness, washing his hands often with soap and water, and fighting himself Flu vaccinates. “

advertisement