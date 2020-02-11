advertisement

The total number of coronavirus deaths in mainland China reached 1,016 in the 24 hours to midnight, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

Almost 2,500 new cases of infection were confirmed, resulting in a total of over 42,000.

It was also the deadliest day of the virus, as the number of new deaths on Tuesday exceeded 100 for the first time, despite claims from Chinese officials that the virus was slower to kill.

As a result, China has “fired” several high-ranking officials for dealing with the virus.

Party secretary of the Hubei Health Commission, Zhang Jin, and director of the Hubei Province Health Commission, Ling Yingzi, were among those who lost their jobs.

It has been announced that it will be replaced by the deputy director of the China National Health Commission, Wang Hesheng.

In Dublin, multinational Indeed ordered to work from home to alleviate concerns that part of the staff may have been exposed to the virus while a Singapore employee visited.

There are currently eight confirmed cases of the virus in the UK, while there have also been cases in other European countries, including France, Germany and Spain.

While the researchers are still trying to find out more about the virus, Dr. estimates Gabriel Leung, epidemiologist for infectious diseases and dean of medicine at the University of Hong Kong, says that it takes about five to six days for someone to prove it – possibly more than 14 days of symptoms after infection.

