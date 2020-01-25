advertisement

(CNN) – The death toll of the Wuhan corona virus in China continues to rise while authorities and health workers have difficulty controlling the outbreak.

Fifty-six people have been killed by the new corona virus in China, health officials said Saturday. More than 1,900 confirmed cases have been reported across the country.

The Chinese state agency Xinhua reported that 237 patients are in critical condition.

Health workers in the Chinese city of Wuhan say that hospitals have almost no stock because they treat more and more patients.

The Chinese central government announced it would send more than 1,200 health workers – and 135 medical workers from the People’s Liberation Army – to the city in an unprecedented attempt to stop the virus from spreading.

Celebrating the Lunar New Year – the country’s most important holiday – has been greatly affected by the virus in Beijing, Hong Kong and other major cities. Nearly 60 million people are partially detained in Hubei province.

Although most confirmed cases of the virus are in China, more countries around the world, including France, Australia and the United States, are reporting their first cases. They belong to 13 places outside mainland China, where the virus has been confirmed.

In Wuhan, ground zero for the virus, four health professionals – including doctors – have told CNN about the difficulties faced by medical crews on the ground. They have asked to remain anonymous to prevent repercussions.

Through telephone conversations with CNN and messages on Chinese social media, they told about low hospital resources. In private groups online, those identified as hospital staff coordinate with members of the public to import protective equipment while treating an increasing number of infected patients.

“In terms of resources, the whole of Wuhan is missing,” a Wuhan-based health care provider told CNN by telephone. This person said they were looking for more protective clothing, safety glasses and masks.

“It’s really like we’re fighting right to the waist,” added a caregiver, using a Chinese idiom that stands for “fighting without a fight.”

One hospital worker claims that health workers have worn their diapers to work to prevent them from having to take off their HAZMAT suits, which they believe are scarce. A doctor on her Chinese social media page Weibo described similar reports in another Wuhan hospital.

“My family members are absolutely worried about me, but I still have to work,” another doctor said. But she said she is hopeful that they will eventually get the things they need. “Our bosses, our hospital suppliers, will certainly find a way to get these supplies with us,” she added.

It is not clear whether these accounts are anecdotal or whether there are widespread deficits in Wuhan.

Chinese state media have also shared messages from multiple Wuhan hospitals asking for public donations of medical supplies. They report that a hospital employee said that current supplies “can only last three or four days”.

The Wuhan Health Commission has requested more than 10,000 beds from 24 hospitals to be used to treat confirmed and suspected cases.

On Friday, Wuhan officials acknowledged that local hospitals were struggling to accommodate people in need of medical assistance and said measures were being taken to alleviate the situation.

State media also reported that the city is striving to build a new facility of 25,000 square meters (269,100 square feet) within a week, which will increase hospital capacity by 1,000 beds and that various medical centers in the Hubei province are requesting medical donations.

Shut down the virus during the Lunar New Year

Authorities have imposed unlimited restrictions on public transport and travel.

According to the Wuhan Command Center, the task force set up to combat the virus, all motor vehicles will be banned from the center of Wuhan from Sunday to control the flow of people. Only vehicles with special permits, free shuttles and government vehicles may circulate.

Amid the lockout, countries such as the US and France have tried to evacuate their citizens from the central Chinese city.

The US government is arranging a charter flight to evacuate US diplomats and civilians from Wuhan, a knowledgeable US official told CNN.

The French government says it plans to set up a bus service to relocate French nationals from Wuhan.

Meanwhile, 56 Indian students are detained for three days in Wuhan, some of which are afraid of leaving their dormitory and are afraid that their food will run out.

Ganesan Deepshikha, a student at the Wuhan University School of Medicine, told CNN that the Indian embassy students have been told that they are safe in Wuhan but have received no help.

The virus, first discovered in December in Wuhan, has spread to every province in China except the remote autonomous region of Tibet.

Among the infected is a 2-year-old girl in the southern region of Guangxi, the local health authority said. She is considered the youngest infected patient.

The week-long Lunar New Year holiday, which began on Saturday, has raised concerns that the outbreak could accelerate rapidly, as hundreds of millions of people travel through the country to visit friends and relatives.

Chinese New Year is for China what the holiday period for Christmas and New Year is for the United States – except that the 1.4 billion Chinese population is more than four times as large as the US.

Festivities have been canceled in many cities. The Beijing authorities have canceled all large-scale New Year celebrations, including traditional fairs and festivals around temples.

Shanghai Disneyland has temporarily closed its doors. Seven blockbuster films that went to the cinema this weekend have been canceled or postponed.

Companies also take measures to protect personnel and the public.

On Saturday, coffee giant Starbucks said it closed all 90 of its Hubei stores indefinitely. The closures will continue during the Spring Festival, which runs until the end of January.

“All Starbucks stores and special star deliveries in Hubei will be closed temporarily. Hubei employees are asked to rest at home, minimize going out, take care of themselves and their families. All store employees who were scheduled to work during the closing period are paid out as usual, “said a statement from the company.

A global concern

On Thursday, the World Health Organization (WHO) moved to declare the corona virus an emergency in China – but remembered the outbreak as an epidemic of international concern.

Increasing evidence suggests that the virus is spreading outside of mainland China, with 13 countries and territories reporting confirmed cases, including the United States and France.

Australia confirmed that three men who traveled from China to Sydney had tested positive, health authorities in the city said. The country has now confirmed a total of four cases.

Nepal also confirmed its first case, a Ministry of Health spokesperson told CNN. The patient is a 31-year-old Nepalese who is studying for his Ph.D. in Wuhan, spokesperson Mahendra Kumar Shrestha said. The student flew to Nepal earlier this month and was admitted to a hospital in Kathmandu on 13 January with fever and respiratory problems.

The Hong Kong leader, Carrie Lam, announced that the contingency plan for Hong Kong’s disease has been upgraded from “serious” to “emergency” level. Schools on Chinese territory are suspended until 17 February.

On Thursday, David Heymann, the chairman of a WHO committee gathering data on the outbreak, said the virus spread more easily from person to person than previously thought. “We are now seeing the second and third generations spreading,” Heymann said.

Coronaviruses are transmitted by animals and humans, and the Wuhan tribe is linked to a market in the city that sells seafood and live animals, including wild species.

The third generation means that someone who became infected after treating animals on the market spreads the virus to someone else, who then spreads it to a third person. The announcement marks a development in the progress of the virus spread.

Heymann said there are currently no indications that the virus is in the air and can spread through a room, such as with flu or measles.

