The Chinese authorities have ordered all coronavirus deaths to be cremated “nearby and immediately” if the infection rate increases.

The National Health Commission also banned burials and funerals to prevent the spread of the virus, which has now infected over 17,300 people in at least 26 countries and killed 362 people.

The vast majority of these deaths occurred in China, where 55 million people in 16 Chinese cities were blocked by the disease and the global economy was massively disrupted.

On Sunday, the Global Times, which is part of the People’s Daily state media channel, released a new government decree: Burn All Coronavirus Corpses.

“Bodies of victims of # nCoV2019 should be cremated in the immediate vicinity and immediately,” says a tweet citing the commission. “Burials or body transfers are not permitted. Funerals must not prevent the virus from spreading. “

The decree received a mixed response, with some accusing China of covering up the true number of deaths by literally burning the evidence, and others praising the move as prudent.

Claims China has secretly cremated victims that have been circulating on social media for about 10 days.

They are often accompanied by incriminating no-context videos – usually by WeChat or Weibo – that show the dead unattended or in body bags in hospital corridors.

On February 2, Radio Free China posted a video that said it was secretly filmed in a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei Province, which is the epicenter of the outbreak.

“Some Wuhan citizens entered Wuhan’s fifth hospital on February 1 and found many patients who died of pneumonia,” it tweeted.

“The bodies were brought directly to the crematorium. Paramedics are busy saving the dying patient. “

Two pre-fabricated coronavirus hospitals in Wuhan City, the epicenter of the virus, were built within a few days.

Chinese state media announced on Sunday that Huoshenshan Hospital will begin patient admission today, while a second in Leishenshan will be completed by Wednesday.

The National Health Commission spokesman, Jiao Yahui, told Reuters that the two hospitals would provide an additional 10,000 beds.

TRACK THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IN REAL TIME

The order of the National Health Commission that the cremation should be carried out “immediately” and “in the immediate vicinity” opens up the possibility that such facilities have been installed in the two new hospital complexes.

media_cameraFrom a secretly filmed video that is supposed to show body bags in the corridors of the Fifth Hospital in Wuhan. Image: Radio Free Chinamedia_camera In this still from the same video, doctors are working on a patient while corpses in body bags are lying around unsupervised. Image: Radio Free China

A worrying report published on February 1 in the online news agency Caijing.com.cn alleged that the authorities cremated the dead before notifying relatives and allegedly cutting cases from the official death toll.

The case of a woman named Liu Mei, whose father-in-law died of pneumonia in the family home after being rejected from several hospitals in Wuhan due to lack of bed, was cited.

“On January 26, 2020, Liu Mei’s family was cremated. Her father-in-law, a 73-year-old, stopped breathing at home and was taken to the hospital, ”says a translated version of the story.

Liu Mei told the Caijing reporter that on January 21, the elderly (men) had symptoms of a suspected new type of coronavirus pneumonia and the diagnosis showed that the lungs were severely infected.

“After the old man was put in the ambulance, the family never saw him again. They were only cremated to show that the cause of death was viral pneumonia. “

Family members told Caijing that his death was not included in the official death toll because he was never hospitalized and the coronavirus infection was confirmed post mortem only.

“The old man died hastily, no decent farewell, no farewell to his family, and the ashes are still in the funeral home,” the story says.

media_cameraPeople are waiting for doctors in Wuhan’s fifth hospital. Image: Caijing.com.cn:

China was criticized for coping with the outbreak in the crucial period between mid-December and mid-January, when the virus had the ability to spread far and wide as millions of Chinese traveled across the country – and also overseas to China. before the Lunar New Year Fest.

Like its cousins ​​SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) and MERS (Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome), the new coronavirus, known as a novel coronavirus or 2019-nCoV, previously only affected animals before it spread to humans.

The scientists believe that all three viruses come from bats before they mutate and bind to the cells of an intermediate host – in the case of SARS civet cats and in the case of MERS camels – and mutate again to infect humans.

The outbreak of nCoV in 2019 was attributed to the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, where exotic and native animals that live and die near humans gave the virus an evolutionary leap under “unnatural” conditions.

media_cameraThe corona virus has killed more than 300 people in China and infected almost 17,000 worldwide. Image: John Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Technology

Last week, police found eight Wuhan doctors arrested for “falsifying, spreading and spreading rumors” after posting online warnings of a mysterious new “SARS-like” virus in December.

Police action at the Supreme People’s Court met with unprecedented criticism.

“It would have been a stroke of luck if the public had believed the ‘rumors’ at the time and started wearing masks, implementing hygiene measures and avoiding the wild animal market,” says an online statement.

The first cases were discovered on December 8, but were not reported to the World Health Organization for a month. Scientists who study the genome sequence believe that the virus first appeared on October 30, 2019 and November 29, 2019 at the latest.

Several nations, including Australia and New Zealand, have temporarily suspended flights to and from Hubei Province – and in some cases all Chinese cities – to stem the outbreak.

But these bans are only a few days old, and since the virus has been allowed to spread unchecked for at least six weeks, it appears that the horse has already run out.

The WHO said border closures would not help contain the virus and would only cause further panic and economic damage.

Here are simple precautions you can take to protect yourself from getting infected with the rapidly spreading corona virus.

Originally released as a virus corpse, burned “instantly”

