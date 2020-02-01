advertisement

The deadly corona virus has spread all over the world, and at its epicenter in China, the outbreak has closed transport companies, retail stores, and other businesses.

According to a new study by Coresight Research that cited an early estimate by the Economist Intelligence Unit, the virus could cut China’s gross domestic product by 0.5 to 1 percentage points in 2020 compared to estimated 5.9% GDP growth – a loss of around $ 7.2 billion to $ 14.3 billion. The disease hit the Chinese economy at a crucial point in time: The lunar new year on Saturday was an important period of spending and travel in the region.

Many retailers have temporarily closed stores in China, particularly in the severely affected Hubei Province. The company’s researchers said they waited hours in supermarkets and temporary closings for large retail stores such as Uniqlo and Ikea, and for some of Louis Vuitton’s and Fendi’s parent company LVMH. (The report did not specify which stores exist.)

“Recently, our colleagues in China reported that grocery store shelves are empty because consumers who plan to stay at home to cope with the situation have freed them from basic foods,” wrote the CEO and founder of Coresight , Deborah Weinswig. “The current environment is likely to have a negative impact on brick-and-mortar retail, travel (within China and neighboring countries), restaurants and games as consumers stay at home.”

The company also pointed out that other companies, including Facebook, PriceWaterhouseCoopers and Shiseido, have asked employees to work from home or restrict business trips to China as a whole. For this reason, researchers expect less travel in China to affect tourism and retail sales across the country.

As a result, retailers should focus on online and social media offerings as consumers are likely to be able to shop from home. A 44% share of retail sales in e-commerce is forecast for this year.

Prior to the outbreak, Coresight had forecast retail and food service sales of $ 156 billion during the New Year shopping spree, including decorations and gifts, as well as clothing and accessories. The Beijing authorities have extended the New Year’s break, when Chinese citizens are out of work, to February 3 to stop the virus from spreading.

