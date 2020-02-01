advertisement

China’s virus outbreak postponed the country’s first badminton tournament in the 2020 global tour season, the organizers said on Saturday.

The six-day China Masters was scheduled to begin on February 25 in Lingshui on China’s southern island of Hainan. But the organizers “took into account all the necessary health, safety and logistics risks and … believe that it makes sense to postpone the tournament at this time,” said the Badminton World Association. Some players have already withdrawn from the competition, added the BWF.

The virus, which first appeared in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, led to 259 deaths and spread to more than two dozen other countries.

advertisement

READ| Coronavirus postpones the World Championships in Athletics in China

Beijing has taken extreme steps to stop the virus from spreading, including effectively quarantining more than 50 million people in Wuhan and surrounding Hubei Province.

Wuhan is expected to host the region’s flagship badminton tour event, the Asia Championships, in April. The BWF said it was too early to “draw definitive conclusions” as to whether the event should continue. This is one of the last chances for badminton athletes to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

READ| Chinese Super League postponed due to corona virus

The China Masters joins a growing list of sporting events that need to be postponed or canceled due to the epidemic. The LPGA canceled their Blue Bay 2020 tournament in Hainan, scheduled for next month, on Thursday. She cited health concerns and growing travel restrictions to slow the spread of the infection.

And World Snooker also postponed this year’s edition of the China Open on Friday, which should start in Beijing on March 30.

advertisement