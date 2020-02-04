advertisement

Cases of coronaviruses originating from Wuhan, China, double “every five days” and dealing with the consequences is a “marathon, not a sprint,” said the UK health minister.

Matt Hancock informed the British House of Commons that the virus would “be with us for a few more months” when the country asked all British people in China to leave “if they can”.

Current figures from China on Tuesday show that 425 people with more than 20,400 cases were killed in mainland China.

Two people died outside of China – in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

Wuhan is turning three venues, including a gym and an exhibition center known as the “Wuhan Livingroom,” into hospitals for the virus.

In addition to the additional 2,600 beds provided in two brand new hospitals, one of which has been completed and one is still under construction, more than 3,400 beds will be made available.

media_cameraBetten are set up at the Hongshan Gymnasium in Wuhan in the central Chinese province of Hubei to facilitate the provision of extra beds for those affected by the virus. Image: Xiong Qi / Xinhua via AP.media_camera Pedestrians wear face masks as they prepare to cross a street in Hong Kong. As the second place outside of mainland China, they reported the death of the disease. PICTURED: Anthony WALLACE / AFP.

NO TIP YET, DOCTOR WARNED

Dr. David Heyman, who led the World Health Organization (WHO) response to the 2002-03 SARS outbreak, said it was too early to say when the new coronavirus will peak, but the disease still appears to be increases.

He said the recent increase in Chinese cases is due in part to the fact that Chinese officials have extended their search to milder cases, not just people with pneumonia.

Dr. Heymann declined to predict whether the virus would ultimately cause a pandemic or a global outbreak. According to the WHO, a pandemic requires continued transmission of an illness in at least two regions of the world.

He said that if the new virus spreads beyond China, scientists will have a much better understanding of the disease.

“What we’re going to see is the clearer natural history of the disease,” he said.

“This will happen because all contacts of people who have come to these countries (to which the virus was exported) are closely monitored and monitored.” SARS or severe acute respiratory syndrome is a disease of the same virus family as the current outbreak.

media_cameraMany countries are evacuating citizens from China and have stopped flying airlines. In the picture above, a pilot is wearing a protective suit in a cargo plane in Wuhan. Image: Cheng Min / Xinhua via AP, file.

WEARING MASKS “NOT ENOUGH”

According to Sylvie Briand, head of the WHO Global Infectious Hazard Preparedness department, the virus is not yet a pandemic, but an “epidemic with multiple herds”.

Outside of Hubei, she said the world sees “spillover cases” and wants to make sure there is no “second Hubei scenario”.

She said stopping the spread would be “challenging,” but believes that this can be done. Briand also warned against wearing masks as a “false sense of security” if washing hands is the key to curbing the spread of the infection.

“To stop the transmission of this virus, it is very important that sick people wear masks,” to avoid infecting others, and added that the benefits of healthy people wearing masks as a precaution are less clear.

The respiratory disease spreads through droplets, such as when sneezing or coughing, or probably through direct contact with infected people or with objects that have touched them.

“Masks alone are not enough. It is a package of measures that you have to implement, ”she said.

“If people use the whole package, that’s fine. If you only use masks, that’s not enough in my opinion. “

Originally published as virus cases that double every five days

