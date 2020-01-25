advertisement

The OC Health Care Agency announced that it received confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday night that a case in Orange County had tested positive for the corona virus that appears to have spread from China.

A “traveler from Wuhan, China, contacted the HCA and was advised to reduce exposure to the public until the CDC confirmed the laboratory. The person has now been taken to a local hospital and is in good condition, ”the HCA said in a statement.

You can find information about the corona virus on the website of the OC agency here.

Also on Saturday, the new virus accelerated its spread in China with 56 deaths, and the US consulate at the epicenter of the outbreak, downtown Wuhan, has announced that it will evacuate its personnel and some individuals on board a charter flight.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called the outbreak a serious situation, and the government stepped up efforts to restrict travel and public gatherings while bringing medical personnel and supplies to Wuhan, which remains in detention.

The last numbers reported on Sunday morning cover the past 24 hours, an increase of 15 deaths and 688 cases for a total of 1,975 infections.

The government also reported five cases in Hong Kong, two in Macau and three in Taiwan. A small number of cases have been found in Thailand, Japan, South Korea, the United States, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, France and Australia.

Canada said it discovered the first case that the man was in his 50s, who recently flew from Wuhan to Guangzhou, China, and then on to Toronto.

