A 37-year-old man is the fourth person to be diagnosed with a coronavirus in Queensland, increasing the Australian total number of cases to 14.

It comes after an eight-year-old Wuhan boy traveling to Queensland was diagnosed with coronavirus on Tuesday.

The child was a member of the tour group that traveled with a male (44) and a female (42) who were confirmed to have coronavirus on January 29 and January 30, 2020.

Dr. Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said, “The child is still isolated at Gold Coast University Hospital and is currently in a stable condition.”

There are 14 confirmed cases of viruses in Australia that have infected more than 20,000 people worldwide.

In Australia there are four cases in New South Wales, four in Victoria, two in South Australia and four in Queensland.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement that three of the cases in NSW were cleared of the virus and discharged from the hospital. The latest corona virus update is available Here,

Tigerair passengers contacted

Queensland Health is in the process of contacting passengers on Tiger Airways flight TT566 on January 27 after the patients tested positive for coronavirus.

Passengers were advised to isolate themselves in their homes or hotels and to watch out for symptoms such as fever, bad breath, painful threats, fatigue and difficulty breathing. If necessary, contact a general practitioner.

media_cameraPeople wearing face masks to protect themselves against coronavirus can be seen at Brisbane International Airport. Image: Image / Glenn Hunt.

SOUTH AUSTRALIAN REAL ESTATE AGENT CLOSES

On Tuesday, a real estate agency in Adelaide temporarily closed with quarantined employees after finding out that the two confirmed coronavirus victims in South Australia had participated in one of their auctions in the past two weeks.

Ray White Real Estate Dulwich employees have posted a sign in the window of their office on Dulwich Ave to let customers know that they are closed until Thursday before reassessing.

SA Health announced earlier this week that the infected couple from southern China in Adelaide had been “isolated in a home since their arrival on January 21”.

“The Australian Department of Health has said that two people who were present subsequently tested positive for coronavirus,” the release said.

“According to the advice … we decided to close the office to minimize any risk to our customers or the public by Thursday, February 6th.”

CONNECTED: Follow the corona virus outbreak updates

media_cameraSign in window at Ray White Real Estate in Firle. Image by Tait Schmaal

Ray White marketing director Lisa Pennell told news.com.au that there were 16 bidders registered at the auction, 10 viewers and agency staff, including the auctioneer and sales representative.

She said that she was asked to provide the World Health Organization with a list of participants who the individuals would contact.

“We made the decision pretty quickly and everyone went home yesterday,” she said Tuesday of the temporary closure.

“We don’t think the risk is significant, but we have taken this step.

“We are all doing well. They are all currently in self-imposed quarantine. “

Ms. Pennell said two employees tested themselves but showed no symptoms.

She said health officials had advised that the quarantine period “from this initial exposure” expires on Thursday.

“We would expect to know at this point whether there is a potential problem,” said Ms. Pennell.

She noticed that the coronavirus situation triggered “hysteria” and did not want to contribute to “hypersensitivity”.

“In all cases where there is a communicable disease, it’s always a good idea to stay away from potentially infected people,” she said.

NEW CORONAVIRUS BELOW

So far, 13 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Australia, including the two individuals in South Australia.

The man and woman in their sixties remain isolated and stable in the Royal Adelaide Hospital after tests confirmed the presence of the virus.

SA medical officials said it is now known that one of the patients was experiencing symptoms on China Southern Airlines flight CZ663. It was initially assumed that no symptoms occurred on the flight from Guangzhou to southern China that arrived on January 21.

“Anyone who has participated in this flight is encouraged to contact the communicable diseases department of SA Health and discuss whether or not they have developed symptoms,” said chief medical officer Nicola Spurrier on Monday.

“We will try to contact as many people as possible on this flight, especially people who were close to these two cases.”

media_cameraMedical scientist Kristy Robinson prepares the sample with a deactivated coronavirus sample for the test in the virology laboratory of the SA Pathology Royal Adelaide Hospital. Picture: Tricia Watkinson

It was also confirmed that two people who showed symptoms were withdrawn from a domestic flight that came to Adelaide from Interstate on Monday and was due to be tested for coronavirus.

In a separate incident, the couple David and Judy Holst from Adelaide, among up to 2,000 people, were stranded on a cruise ship in the South China Sea after being denied entry to the Philippines after the country’s first documented coronavirus death.

The first Australian citizens to be evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, which is considered the epicenter of pneumonia, arrived on Christmas Island last night.

All Australians who were on our flight from Wuhan arrived safely. 241 have now been relocated to Christmas Island and are well looked after there. A pregnant woman and her partner were transferred to Perth and are isolated there.

– Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP), February 4, 2020

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said Tuesday afternoon that Prime Minister Scott Morrison “directed the consultation to begin with the Chinese authorities” to secure a possible second Australia-backed departure from Wuhan to Australia.

“I can say that the Chinese were extremely cooperative,” Hunt said in Canberra.

“If approved, this second Australian flight would continue to prioritize the departure of the most vulnerable and isolated Australians from Wuhan and wider Hubei Province, particularly young infants, the elderly, and family members.”

media_cameraAustralians who were evacuated from China’s coronavirus-infested city of Wuhan arrive on Christmas Island

