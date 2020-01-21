advertisement

Travelers move through Calgary International Airport on Monday December 16, 2019. Gavin Young / Postmedia

Postmedia

There is little concern that a new internationally spread coronavirus will reach Alberta but the province is still not getting a chance.

advertisement

The virus, which causes a type of pneumonia that has killed four people in the central city of Wuhan, can be passed from person to person, according to the National Health Commission of China. Four confirmed cases of the virus have been reported outside of China, so there is growing concern that it may continue to spread to hundreds of millions of Chinese traveling home and abroad for the Lunar New Year.

Although the risk for Alberta is low as there are no direct flights from China to Calgary or Edmonton, the health ministry has sent a notification to health care institutions across the province requesting that they carefully monitor for coronavirus symptoms and history. patient travel.

“At this point, we are making sure that our system will be ready to respond to a concern, manage how we will be evaluated and how we will process a sample for testing,” said Dr. Andre Corriveau, the province’s deputy chief medical officer of health. “The risk is extremely low that you will be exposed to this; the biggest risk in Calgary is getting the flu because it is still the flu season.”

Authorities around the globe, including in the United States, Australia and many Asian countries, have increased passenger screening from Wuhan, the city where the virus was first discovered.

Authorities confirmed a total of 217 new cases of the virus in China as of 3am. MST on Monday, China’s state television reported, 198 of which were in Wuhan.

Five new cases were confirmed in Beijing and 14 in Guangdong province, the report said. Another statement confirmed a new case in Shanghai, bringing the number of worldwide known cases to 222.

South Korea on Monday confirmed its first case, a 35-year-old Chinese national who had traveled from Wuhan, the fourth patient reported outside China.

Last week, two cases were reported in Thailand and one in Japan. The three people involved from Wuhan or who recently visited the city.

A worker in a protective suit is seen at the seafood market in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China January 10, 2020. The seafood market is linked to the outbreak of pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus strain, but some patients diagnosed with the new coronavirus denies exposure to this market. Photograph taken on January 10, 2020. CHINA REUTERS / STATES. ORG XMIT: PEK02

As a precaution, additional screening questions and messages on arrival screens are being implemented at Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver International Airports. On arrival screens, travelers from Wuhan will be reminded to inform border service officers of any flu-like symptoms.

At this time, the same precautions have not been rejected at Calgary International Airport as there are no direct flights to YYC from China, according to Reid Fiest Airport’s media relations manager.

“We take the health and safety of our guests and staff very seriously at YYC Calgary International Airport, so we are receiving guidance from the Canadian Public Health Agency and we are partnering with Alberta Health Services to closely monitor the situation,” Fiest said in a statement.

Hainan Airlines launched a nonstop flight linking Calgary with Beijing in 2016; however, due to operational capacity, the flight is being labeled seasonal and will no longer run from October to March.

The virus belongs to the same family of coronaviruses as the Acute Severe Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which killed nearly 800 people globally during a 2002-03 outbreak that also began in China.

Its symptoms include fever and difficulty breathing, which are similar to many other respiratory diseases and present complications for screening efforts.

Related

Dr Craig Jenne, associate professor of infectious diseases at the University of Calgary, said Calgarians should be aware of the virus but should not panic.

“Its spread is quite limited, but that does not mean it will not continue to spread,” Jenne said. “This is an evolving situation but now we have the means to control this virus; it happened quickly and we have tests in place to track and identify this virus. This makes the situation different from other outbreaks in the past decades where months and we didn’t know what we were looking for. ”

Corriveau said if anyone has come from China recently and finds himself suffering from flu symptoms, they should contact the hospital before arriving to give medical staff time to prepare and limit the risk of exposure.

– With files by Se Young Lee and Colin Qian, Reuters

sbabych@postmedia.com

On Twitter: @BabychStephanie

advertisement