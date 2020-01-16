advertisement

Denial was the name of the game for Barangay Ginebra in PBA Finals Game 4 on Wednesday night in the Big Dome.

The Gin Kings wanted to prevent the Bolts from turning to his freshly crowned best import, Allen Durham.

The audience favorites also didn’t want their enemies to get into an early groove.

Ginebra ticked all of these boxes on the way to making an emphatic decision between 94 and 72 to cross the threshold of winning a third crown in the Governors’ Cup in four years.

“We have, so to speak, hit their mark and kept the game under control,” Ginebra’s coach Tim Cone told reporters. “There were 14 and we didn’t let them get that big a boost at first.”

“We were very methodical out there … they aggressively reduced them a bit,” he added. “We were in no hurry and tried to get everything at once. We slowly built up a lead and then held it.”

It helped Justin Brownlee embody the kind of methodical outburst that the Gin Kings needed to build a 3-1 cushion in this championship series. Brownlee scored 15 of his 27 points in the second frame and when Durham only had nine points in the first half, Brownlee and his teammates had run too far for the 21 points and 27 rebounds to import the bolts to cause damage.

Cone must cash out the same way he and the kings go clincher at 7 p.m. on Friday in the Mall of Asia Arena.

“We have to go out early in Game 5 and try to make a statement,” he said. “You cannot give the bolt and confidence that you will be looking for.”

Cone has every reason to be careful.

“I previously lost a 3-1 lead over Ryan Gregorio and Purefoods. I’ll never forget that,” he said. “I know that a team can come back.”

The team he coaches has actually paved the way for such comebacks to anchor the label’s copyright.

As bad as it is at Meralco, coach Norman Black at least knows where to make adjustments.

“We were hit very, very badly … We couldn’t go back on the defensive, we couldn’t stop them on the half-court. As a coach, I’m a little ashamed to be honest,” added Black, pointing out that his charges on the ground, especially in the hustle and bustle, were, in his opinion, a poor effort overall.

Ginebra played Meralco in shooting competitions and distractions, collecting 13 steals and seven blocks

against the nine and three of Meralco.

It didn’t help the Bolts either that they only did three of their 26 attempts from the depths.

There was an even more blunt assessment from Durham: “We played like shit.”

Even then, Cone knows that Meralco won’t just fold up the way he wants.

“I would love it if [the show ends on Friday]. But you know, this team has shown a lot of character in the past when we played against them, ”said Cone about the squad that his kings had beaten in two previous tournaments for the governor’s cup.

“It will be stupid to say that we think it will be over.”

Stanley Pringle and Scottie Thompson are needed, as is the defense anchor Japeth Aguilar, LA Tenorio and Greg Slaughter, while the Gin Kings challenge a Bolts roster limping for Raymond Almazan’s injury.

The starting center of Meralco tore a ligament in the left knee at the beginning of game 3, but is still fine in game 4.

“Obviously, his injury changed the series’ complexion,” said Cone about Almazan, who went on a painkiller diet through Game 4. “He showed a lot of courage out there, but I think we all knew he wasn’t nearly 100%.”

Almazan ended game 4 with 12 points and nine rebounds, but neither that nor the inspiration he made for his decision was enough to slow Ginebra’s rampage.

Kinda gives Meralco an indication of what matters when Barangay Ginebra tries to close the series.

