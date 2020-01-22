advertisement

The Chinese corona virus is moving closer to Canada, a case is confirmed today in the US state of Washington.

Health officials in Snohomish County say a man was hospitalized on Sunday and that his diagnosis was confirmed on Monday.

“We have been assigned three people by CDC (US Center for Disease Control) who are here, and that is our priority – to determine what it means to be at risk of who they are and to fully establish the contact from China to his home here in Snohomish County, “said Scott Lindquist, Washington State epidemiologist.

advertisement

According to health authorities, the man is “well” and “clinically not sick”.

The corona virus – attributed to a fish market in the Chinese city of Wuhan – has symptoms similar to the common cold or flu, but can be fatal.

China has confirmed that six people have died and nearly 300 others have been infected with the virus.

The US CDC announced on Tuesday that the patient had recently returned from Wuhan before the new screening procedures were introduced.

“The patient went to a medical facility in Washington State where the patient was treated for the disease.

“Based on the patient’s travel history and symptoms, healthcare professionals suspected this new coronavirus.”

Richmond News reported Monday that Canadian officials at three airports, including Vancouver, added an additional control question and signage to keep track of the spread of the coronavirus from China.

The Chinese government confirmed over the weekend that human-to-human transmissions of a flu-like “corona virus” – similar to the fatal SARS virus – were detected.

The U.S. authorities announced last week that they will test for symptoms in travelers arriving in New York from three cities – JFK, San Francisco International, and LAX – who arrive by direct or connecting flights from the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus is located probably occurred.

A total of 62 cases of coronavirus were identified in Wuhan, in which 19 of these patients were discharged from the hospital, while two men died in the 1960s – one with serious pre-existing conditions – from the consequences of the disease.

Although there are no direct flights from Wuhan to Canada, thousands of passengers are expected on Saturday’s 52 weekly flights between China and Vancouver Airport ahead of the lunar new year.

Dr. Theresa Tam from the Canadian Health Department (PHAC) said Monday afternoon that this is a “rapidly developing situation” and that they are getting more information from China. But she said there was no need to panic.

Tam said there are no reports of cases in Canada that are currently “low risk” of contracting the disease.

She said the Chinese government has released the virus’ genetic sequence, for which the symptoms are very “non-specific” and have an incubation period of up to 14 days.

The Canadian government, according to PHAC, “is actively monitoring the outbreak of a novel corona virus originating in Wuhan, China, and is in close contact with international partners, including the World Health Organization.

“While the risk of the disease spreading to Canada is estimated to be low, the Canadian Health Department continuously analyzes possible risks for the Canadians.”

In the meantime, the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) has informed the news that it is taking advice from the PHAC on how to deal with such outbreaks.

“In the coming days, all international travelers arriving at Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver international airports will be asked an additional verification question to identify those who may have visited Wuhan,” the CBSA said in a statement.

“The question will be available at the Automated Border Clearance and NEXUS kiosks. The aim of the question is to identify travelers from Wuhan who are going to be subjected to a more detailed check when they arrive in Canada.

“Travelers who have visited Wuhan will undergo additional screening to prevent the spread of this infectious disease in Canada. Travelers with flu-like symptoms will be referred to a PHAC quarantine officer.”

CBSA announced that plans to introduce signs in CBSA’s arrivals halls this week are also being launched to raise awareness among travelers at Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal airports.

The latest virus belongs to the same large family of coronaviruses, including Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which killed nearly 800 people worldwide in an 2002/03 outbreak that also started in China.

Although experts say the new virus is not as deadly as SARS, little is known about its origins and how easily it can spread.

Thailand and Japan confirmed new cases of the virus earlier this week and are worried worldwide as many of the 1.4 billion Chinese will travel abroad during the New Year holidays starting next week.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also warned that a larger outbreak is possible, although it has advised against any travel restrictions for China.

In Asia, authorities in Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand have intensified the monitoring of passengers from Wuhan at airports. Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines said they increased screening at all entry points in response to the outbreak.

What we know about the virus: (Source: World Health Organization)

2019-nCoV is understood to mean a new strain of the coronavirus that has not previously been identified in humans

Corona viruses are a wide family of viruses, but only six (the new one would make seven) are known to infect humans

Scientists believe that an animal source is “the most likely primary source”, but that human-to-human transmission has occurred

Signs of an infection include respiratory problems, fever, cough, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing

People are advised to avoid “unprotected” contact with live animals, to cook meat and eggs thoroughly and to avoid close contact with people with cold or flu-like symptoms.

This article originally appeared here.

advertisement