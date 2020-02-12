advertisement

B.C. According to the province’s highest medical health official on Tuesday morning, there are still only four confirmed cases of coronavirus.

All four cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health region are in stable condition and are still recovering in isolation at home, said Dr. Bonnie Henry.

“All close contacts in these cases are closely monitored by health officials and remain asymptomatic,” said Henry.

The virus killed 1,016 people out of 42,638 confirmed cases in mainland China and infected more than 43,000 people worldwide.

The news reported last week that two other people in the Vancouver Coastal Health region tested positive for coronavirus, increasing the province’s total to four.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said the two new cases were related to the woman in her fifties, which came out last week as the second confirmed case in the province.

BC’s chief medical health officer, Henry, told the media that the two new cases were family members of the woman.

She added that the two new cases were visitors from the Wuhan region, where the virus was believed to have occurred late last year.

According to Henry, all three people in this household were self-isolating and reporting to health officials.

She again advised people to quarantine themselves and their children for 14 days when they recently returned from Hubei Province, China, the global epicenter of the outbreak.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix intervened and said: “If you are sick, stay away from work, if your children are sick, stay away from school.”

The Richmond News previously asked the B.C. Ministry of Health to explain why the patient’s place of residence is not given.

A spokesman for the ministry told us that “to protect the patient’s privacy, we are not currently releasing her whereabouts”.

