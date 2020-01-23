advertisement

In Scotland, four people are screened for suspected coronavirus, and another in Belfast for symptoms related to the disease.

A man who had recently traveled from China presented symptoms at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast that could be linked to the virus.

He was isolated as a precaution and is likely to respond well to treatment.

The Belfast Health Trust said it could not comment on reasons of patient confidentiality.

The news follows Thursday’s confirmation that four people in Scotland will be tested for suspected coronavirus after traveling to Wuhan, China.

Professor Jürgen Haas, head of the Department of Infectious Medicine at Edinburgh University, believes that there will be many more cases from other cities in the UK.

He said three cases were in Edinburgh and the other in Glasgow.

Tests are ongoing and none of the patients have been confirmed to have the disease.

They all traveled from Wuhan to Scotland, where the outbreak has probably occurred within the past two weeks and has symptoms of breathing difficulties, a red flag for the virus.

Workers make protective masks in a factory in Handan, Hebei Province, China, as face mask stocks run out during the Corona Virus outbreak. Photo: EPA

Chinese authorities have isolated three cities, home to more than 18 million people, to curb the deadly new virus that has infected hundreds of people and spread to other parts of the world during the busy lunar new year.

Police, swat teams and paramilitary forces guarded Wuhan’s train station, where metal barriers blocked the entrances at 10 a.m.

Only travelers with tickets for the last trains were allowed to enter.

Usually lively streets, shopping centers, restaurants and other public places in the city with 11 million inhabitants were extremely quiet.

In addition to closing the train station, the authorities closed the airport and stopped ferry, subway, and bus services.

The city made no mention of a ban on leaving private vehicles, but a resident told Reuters that she couldn’t get out of the city because guards blocked the entrance to a freeway she wanted to drive on. The authorities have advised the residents not to leave the city.

The authorities announced that similar measures would take effect on Friday in the nearby cities of Huanggang and Ezhou.

Huanggang also closed down theaters, internet cafes, and other entertainment centers.

In the capital, Beijing, the authorities have canceled “major events” indefinitely, including traditional temple fairs, which are an integral part of the celebrations to carry out “epidemic prevention and control.”

Wuhan connection

“As far as I know, trying to contain a city of 11 million people is new to science,” said Gauden Galea, representative of the World Health Organization in China, in an interview.

“It has never been tried as a public health measure.

“We cannot say at this point that it will work or not.”

The diseases of the newly identified corona virus first appeared last month in Wuhan, an industrial and transport hub in the central Chinese province of Hubei.

The vast majority of the more than 570 mainland China cases were in the city.

Other cases have been reported in the United States, Japan, South Korea and Thailand.

Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, Singapore and Hong Kong reported their first cases on Thursday.

A health official monitors how passengers on an international flight have their temperature checked when they pass a thermal scanner monitor at Adisucipto International Airport in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Ulet Ifansasti / Getty Images

Most diseases outside of China affect people who came from or recently traveled to Wuhan.

Seventeen people have died, all in and around Wuhan. The oldest was 89, the youngest 48.

Pictures from Wuhan showed long lines and empty shelves in supermarkets as residents stocked up for weeks of isolation.

lunar New Year

Local authorities in Wuhan urged all residents to wear masks in public places, and asked government officials to wear them at work and shopkeepers to post signs for their visitors, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Xinhua quoted the city’s anti-virus task force as saying that measures have been taken to “effectively prevent the spread of the virus, decisively contain the outbreak, and ensure people’s health and safety”.

The surge in disease is due to millions of Chinese traveling to Lunar New Year, one of the world’s largest annual human migrations.

The Chinese are expected to make an estimated three billion trips during the 40-day travel start.

Cases forecast by analysts will continue to multiply.

“Even if there are thousands of cases, we wouldn’t be surprised,” said Dr. Galea from WHO added that the number of infected is not an indicator of the severity of the outbreak, as long as the mortality rate remains low.

The coronavirus family includes colds and viruses that cause more serious diseases, such as the Sars outbreak that spread from China to more than a dozen countries in 2002-2003 and killed about 800 people, and the Middle East respiratory syndrome [ Mers] created from camels.

WHO held a meeting of scientific experts on Thursday to consider whether the outbreak should be classified as a global health emergency that requires a coordinated international response.

In many countries, travelers from China are checked for diseases, especially from Wuhan.

The Irish Department of Health has currently assessed the risk of a case in Europe as low based on a previous assessment.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has told Irish travelers that while the risk of illness in China remains low, increased quarantine and containment measures could interrupt their trip.

The Irish embassy in China will continue to monitor the situation. – Additional Reuters / Associated Press reporting

