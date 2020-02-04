advertisement

LOS ANGELES – Scanning travelers for 2019 coronavirus is not very effective and catches less than half of infected travelers on average. Most infected travelers have no symptoms of the virus and do not know that they have been exposed. Research is currently under review.

The study calls for improved screening methods at airports and other transport hubs.

“This obliges government and health officials to monitor travelers upon arrival, isolate them, and follow up contacts if they later fall ill,” said Professor James Lloyd-Smith, professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at UCLA.

Many governments have started to quarantine or even ban travel because they find that the screening is insufficient to stop the spread of the coronavirus. In developing countries, the lack of infrastructure and resources for such measures makes these countries vulnerable to the import of the disease, said Lloyd-Smith.

“Much of the world of public health is very concerned that the virus will be introduced to Africa or India, where large sections of the population have no access to advanced medical care,” he said.

The researchers, including scientists from the University of Chicago and the London School of Tropical Hygiene and Medicine, have developed a free online app that allows people to calculate the effectiveness of travel screening based on a number of parameters. The app is available at http://ow.ly/m3BG30qePg6.

