CORONAVIRUS IN AUSTRALIA:

* Four cases are confirmed in Australia: three in NSW and one in Victoria.

* Three men are isolated in the Sydney hospital after a 53-year-old arrived on January 20, a 43-year-old two days earlier, and a 35-year-old from Wuhan, southern city of Shenzhen, on January 6.

* Only 53-year-old flight number MU749 on China Eastern from Wuhan to Sydney is considered contagious, and the authorities are seeking additional passengers.

* In Melbourne, a man in his 50s is isolated at the Monash Medical Center after arriving on Guangzhou on January 19 on China Southern Airlines flight CZ321. Other passengers will be contacted as a precaution.

* Eighteen people were tested for coronavirus in NSW, ten in Queensland, four in South Australia and one in Tasmania.

* The death toll in China has reached 41, with more than 1,300 cases confirmed.

* Cases have also been confirmed in Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, France, Malaysia, the United States and Hong Kong, with the latter declaring a virus emergency.

* Australia advised people not to travel to the Chinese city of Wuhan – the epicenter of the outbreak – or to Hubei Province.

* Passengers arriving in Australia on all flights from China will be stopped and provided with health information, including measures if they feel unwell.

* Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said there is no cause for concern unless people have contact with someone who is uncomfortable and comes from this part of China.

* A special hotline has been set up in Victoria asking people to call 1800 675 398 if they suspect they have the virus.

Originally published as a corona virus in Australia: What we know

