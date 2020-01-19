advertisement

Here are the teams named to start:

Corofin

1. Bernard Power

2. Cathal Silke

3. Kieran Fitzgerald

4. Liam Silke

5. Kieran Molloy

6. Conor Cunningham

7. Dylan Wall

8. Daithi Burke

9. Ronan Steede

10. Gary Sice

11. Michael Farragher

12. Jason Leonard

13. Ian Burke

14. Martin Farragher

15. Micheal Lundy (captain)

Kilcoo

1. Martin McCourt

2. Niall Branagan

3. Ryan McEvoy

4. Niall McEvoy

5. Eugene Branagan

6. Aaron Branagan

7. Daryl Branagan

8. Aaron Morgan

9. Aidan Branagan (assistant captain)

10. Dylan Ward

11. Paul Devlin

12. Ryan Johnston

13. Shealan Johnston

14. Jerome Johnston

15. Conor Laverty (assistant captain)

Welcome to Croke Park as we prepare the cover for the AIB All-Ireland 2020 senior football decision maker.

There is a familiar presence in a corner with defending champions Corofin. The Galway club aims to finish three times in a row, the first team to do so, and success today would be their fourth in six seasons.

It’s about breaking new ground for Kilcoo’s opponents, the champions of Down appear in their first final after only

crowned Ulster champion for the first time last season.

The throw-in is 4 p.m.

