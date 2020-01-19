2 minutes ago
Here are the teams named to start:
Corofin
1. Bernard Power
2. Cathal Silke
3. Kieran Fitzgerald
4. Liam Silke
5. Kieran Molloy
6. Conor Cunningham
7. Dylan Wall
8. Daithi Burke
9. Ronan Steede
10. Gary Sice
11. Michael Farragher
12. Jason Leonard
13. Ian Burke
14. Martin Farragher
15. Micheal Lundy (captain)
Kilcoo
1. Martin McCourt
2. Niall Branagan
3. Ryan McEvoy
4. Niall McEvoy
5. Eugene Branagan
6. Aaron Branagan
7. Daryl Branagan
8. Aaron Morgan
9. Aidan Branagan (assistant captain)
10. Dylan Ward
11. Paul Devlin
12. Ryan Johnston
13. Shealan Johnston
14. Jerome Johnston
15. Conor Laverty (assistant captain)
7 minutes ago
Welcome to Croke Park as we prepare the cover for the AIB All-Ireland 2020 senior football decision maker.
There is a familiar presence in a corner with defending champions Corofin. The Galway club aims to finish three times in a row, the first team to do so, and success today would be their fourth in six seasons.
It’s about breaking new ground for Kilcoo’s opponents, the champions of Down appear in their first final after only
crowned Ulster champion for the first time last season.
The throw-in is 4 p.m.
.