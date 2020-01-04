advertisement

SATURDAY

All-Ireland Club SFC semi-final

Corofin (Galway) vs Nemo Rangers (Cork), Ennis, 1.30 p.m. – Live TG4

The first big football match of the decade and the potential to define it. No club has won three All-Ireland football titles in a trot, and a win here would only make Corofin one win from making history. The Galway champion has not played against the future champion Dr. Crokes from Killarney lost.

Standing in the way are the ever-rising Nemo Rangers, still the most successful club in the history of football, who fell less than two years ago in the 2018 final with 15 points ahead of Corofin. Their re-emergence in 2019 was particularly quick as manager Paul O’Donovan reconciled youth (including his two sons) and experience (especially Paul Kerrigan). Luke Connolly also played a central role in her high score. However, the Corofin class still gives them the edge.

Judgment: Corofin

Ballyboden St. Enda’s (Dublin) – Kilcoo (Down). Kingspan Breffni, 3.30 p.m. – Live TG4

They puffed and puffed on that miserable Sunday in December, and yet Ballyboden never blew Eire Óg, as some people had predicted. Late points from Warren Egan, Michael Darragh Macauley and Ryan Basquel saved another Leinster, who was upset against Mullinalaghta in 2018.

However, it was a game that made Ballyboden the biggest test of the year when they needed it most. Shane Clayton admitted that the 2016 All-Ireland champion is keen to return to the top in the week.

Only Kilcoo will feel that their time has also come after winning seven of the last eight down titles and reaching Ulster’s top for the first time after the third attempt, with Mickey Moran and Conleth Gilligan being recognized as the difference. The Dublin champions are a bit smarter.

Judgment: Ballyboden St Enda

O’Byrne Cup Round 3 (2 p.m.)

Carlow v Kildare, IT Carlow

Wicklow v Longford, Aughrim

Offaly v Wexford, Faithful Fields

Louth v Westmeath, Gaelic Grounds

Meath v Laois, Páirc Tailteann

All-Ireland Club IHC semi-finals: Tooreen (Mayo) vs. Fr O’Neills (Cork), O’Connor Park, 1.30pm; Tullaroan (Kilkenny) v Naomh Éanna (Antrim), Parnell Park, 1.30pm

All-Ireland Club JHC semi-finals: Conahy Shamrocks (Kilkenny) v Eoghan Rua (Derry), Inniskeen, 1.30pm

SUNDAY

All-Ireland Club SHC semi-finals

Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) vs. Slaughtneil (Derry), Páirc Esler, 2pm – Live TG4:

There is a difference here and not just the fact that Ballyhale is fresh from winning the 10th Leinster title. They started this season where they left off last – as All-Ireland Hurling Champions.

With TJ Reid, Adrian Mullen and Colin Fennelly in impressive form for Ballyhale and Henry Shefflin, who seem more relaxed and comfortable on the sidelines, it’s a threatening task for Slaughtneil, partly because the Derry Club is still operating with multiple doubles ,

The boss among them is Chrissy McKaigue, who admitted during the week that Ballyhale, despite having won three Ulster titles in the past four seasons, has been considered one of the best teams in the past 15 years. A mountain that is surely too high for the Maghera men.

Judgment: Ballyhale

St. Thomas (Galway) v Borris-Ileigh (Tipperary), LIT Gaelic Grounds, 4pm – Live TG4

Two notable comebacks, Borris-Ileigh, who emerged from Tipperary in style for the first time since 1986, and St. Thomas, who beat Ballyhale in the semi-finals last year.

This loss was due in part to the serious injury Fintan Burke suffered midway through the game when he returned to the Galway championship with Éanna Burke. David Burke and Conor Cooney also performed well. Still, Borris-Ileigh’s momentum looks like the former Portumna manager, Johnny Kelly, shows his suitability for the big challenge and this should add to that.

Judgment: Borris-Ileigh

Connacht SFL quarter-finals: Sligo v Roscommon, Markievicz Park, 2 p.m.

McGrath Cup Round 3 (2pm): Clare v Waterford, Miltown-Malbay;

Tipperary v Kerry, Clonmel Sportsfield

Dr. McKenna Cup Round 2 (14 o’clock): Tyrone v Cavan, Healy Park; Donegal v Monaghan, Ballybofey; Antrim vs. Fermanagh, Ahoghill

Walsh Cup Round 3 (2pm): Dublin v Carlow, Parnell Park; Laois v Westmeath, Borris in Ossory

Munster SHL round 3 (2 p.m.): Clare v Limerick, Sixmilebridge; Kerry v Waterford, Austin Stack Park

All-Ireland Club JHC semi-finals: Micheal Breathnach (Galway) against Russell Rovers (Cork), Kilmallock, 1.30 p.m.

