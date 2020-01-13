advertisement

You have to take care of your feet! That is what this singer’s adviser Lady Gaga Anyone who works for her should tell her. The American performed at one of the last events she attended with a picture of her feet that was rather inconvenient.

The picture has gone around the world and people in social networks have hallucinated and sharply commented on the status of the singer’s feet with messages such as “Callos, Bunions and fingernails with mushrooms”.

And the truth is that you can’t say that photography leaves Lady Gaga in a good place. It seems that the singer places too much emphasis on concerts and performances and pays her feet for the broken dishes.

advertisement

11 years without stopping

For Lady Gaga, a very important event came true this week, which could have a lot to do with the current condition of her feet. The singer has turned eleven since her first single “Just Dance” broke the charts in the UK.

Since then, Lady Gaga has become one of the titans of music and has hardly recovered since then, which sometimes hurt her health.

Meditation, key

Lady Gaga, in In addition to the tiredness she’s amassed, this week she realized that she was raped in her youth and that it had a huge impact on her life and health.

However, the American singer realized that meditation helped her to overcome everything that came her way: «Meditation helps me to calm down. And it is the post-traumatic disorder that causes the patient to feel stressed and full of fears and insecurities, even after the danger has passed ».

advertisement