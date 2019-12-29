advertisement

Kerry 2-9 Cork 6-19

It is rare for senior Cork footballers to visit Austin Stack Park and beat Kerry, but winning 22 points is indeed a monumental achievement.

However, it is doubtful whether Cork manager Ronan McCarthy will read too much about this McGrath Cup clash, which attracted 1,585 spectators on Sunday to soak up the sun at Austin Stack Park.

One of the reasons for the one-sided nature of this mismatch was that when the Kerry Senior Panel was on vacation in Thailand, Peter Keane gave the starting number to Kerry U20 boss John Sugrue, who advocated a very young and successful team decided The inexperienced panel was largely made up of players from its U20 championship. Cork had much more experience and strength, which meant that his encounter with archrivals was mostly men versus boys.

Aside from the first 15 minutes of Kerry leading 4-0 to 3-0 thanks to points from his best player Donal O’Sullivan, Adam Donoghue and two free spins by Seán Quilter, Cork was just too strong and dominated in all sectors.

In the 21st minute they led 1: 15 to 0: 5, Cathal O’Mahoney scored in the second half, Damien Gore scored a hat trick and Sean Powter scored one goal despite the late goals from Paul Walsh and Seán Quilter it didn’t matter to Kerry when Cork drove to a big win. Cork’s inner line from Gore, Ciarán Sheehan and Cathal O’Mahoney scored 4: 10 between them, but in truth neither team learned a lot.

Kerry: B Lonergan; ST Dillon, J. McCarthy, L. Brosnan; D McCarthy, S O’Connell, C Coffey; G Wharton, B Mahony; R. Buckley, PO’Shea (0-2), A. Donoghue (0-1); P Walsh (1: 0), D O’sullivan (0: 3, 0: 2), S Quilter (1: 3, 0: 3).

Subs: T Sugrue for Wharton (41), O Fitzgerald for Dillon 48), K Falvey for Sugrue (58), S Og Moran for J McCarthy (62), D Rahilly for D O’Sullivan (inj, 63).

Cork: A casey; M Shanley, A Browne, N Walsh; K. Crowley (0-1), P. Murphy, M. Taylor (0-2); I Maguire (0-1), P Walsh (0-1); S Forde (1-0), S White (0-2), R Harkin (0-2); D Gore (3-5, 1-0 pin), C Sheehan (0-1), C O’Mahony (1-4, 0-1 free).

Subs: P Ring for Walsh (inj, 37), C Kiely for Taylor (50), S Powter (1-0) for White (52), R Deane for Sheehan (54), B Hartnett for P Walsh (56).

Referee: D’O Mahoney (Tipperary).

