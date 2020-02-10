advertisement

Corinthian coach Joe Brennan strives to direct his team’s pursuit of the top four spots instead of just trying to avoid relegation this season.

This is followed by her dramatic 4-3 win over the soaring UCD – with which the Reds were promoted last spring – courtesy of Ian Stewart’s winner.

The victory followed shortly after a 4: 4 draw with the reigning EY Champions Trophy winner Three Rock Rovers, who showed significantly better attack prospects.

These results have created a clear gap between Corinthian and any immediate relegation problem halfway there, and Brennan believes it is time to take on higher ambitions.

“They learn incredibly quickly and are so hungry that they take on whatever knowledge Peter [Caruth] can give them,” he said of the win. “They keep going and hopefully we can go hunting now because I want to fight for the first four instead of just staying up.

“We have proven to be unbeatable, but maybe it is important to change the mindset.”

goalkeeper crisis

Early goals from Glenn Holmes and David Howard made it 2-0 for Conor Empey and two for his younger brother Ali to swap the lead at 3-2.

Olympian Caruth – a player coach with Corinthian – equalized before Stewart scored his fourth goal in a week for all points.

Brennan was also indebted to goalkeeper Charlie Henderson for his efforts to help resolve a goalkeeper crisis.

“We were lucky enough to be able to call someone Charlie’s caliber. Although he’s not the youngest [he turns 40 this week] and hasn’t played in five years, he’s a great guy. He does the basics on goals so good and is a big, positive character so you can’t ask someone to do better what they did for us. ”

Elsewhere it was an away win when front-runner Lisnagarvey survived a terrifying horror and defeated YMCA 3-2. YMCA led 2-0 in the first 13 minutes thanks to goals from Ross Henderson and Tom Power, but an Andy Williamson doubles and a rare Mark McNellis winner earned the points.

That keeps them five away from Monkstown, who beat Annadale 6-0. Three Rock Rovers were too strong in Pembroke’s 5-2 win, and Banbridge celebrated a 7-4 win over Glenanne thanks to six goals in the first half.

