HBO Max starred Corey Hawkins alongside Lupita Nyong’o, Zackary Momoh and Uzo Aduba in his upcoming “Americanah” limit series.

The series with 10 episodes is based on Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s bestseller of the same name.

Here is the official description of HBO Max:

“Americanah” tells the story of Ifemelu (Nyong’o), a young, beautiful, confident woman who grew up in Nigeria and falls in love with her classmate Obinze (Momoh) as a teenager. They live in a country ruled by the military and each move to the West. Ifemelu travels to America, where she has academic success, but for the first time has to deal with what it means to be black. The calm, thoughtful Obinze had hoped to join her, but after closing America after September 11, he instead plunges into a dangerous undocumented life in London. Americanah is a highly acclaimed story that has become a pioneer in cultural conversation. It is an incredible exploration of human experience that spans three continents to take a sensitive and compelling look at the complex realities of race, politics, immigration and identity. “

Hawkins will play Blaine, Ifemelus (Nyong’o) “today’s boyfriend and Yale professor who falls in love with her. With great passion for social injustice, he teaches vulnerable youth and organizes protests for a wrongfully accused black security guard in Yale.”

The actor has just distorted the production of the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights”, which is due to be released later this year. He has also recently appeared in Michael Bay feature “6 Underground” and “Georgetown”. He was previously seen in “BlacKkKlansman”, “Straight Outta Compton”, “Kong: Skull Island”, the “24” reboot. 24: Legacy “and” The Walking Dead “.

“Americanah” is produced by Showrunner and author Danai Gurira and by Nyong’o for Eba Productions as executive producer. Plan B Entertainment, Andrea Calderwood for Potboiler Television, Didi Rea and Danielle Del for D2 Productions, Nancy Won and Erika L. Johnson.

