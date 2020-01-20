advertisement

The 2,000-seat venue on the South Florida Fairgrounds has changed its name again. Now it’s named after a credit union based in Delray Beach.

In the bizarre classic “Istanbul, not Constantinople” there is a line that refers to the name change of the Turkish city: “If you have a date in Constantinople, it will wait in Istanbul.” Likewise, if you bought tickets at Matchbox 20, Seeing Alanis Morrissette or Thomas Rhett at the Coral Sky Amphitheater, they play at the iThink Financial Amphitheater.

It started in 1996 as Coral Sky, which appears to be the standard name, and was named Mars Music Amphitheater (2000), Sound Advice Amphitheater (2003), Cruzan Amphitheater (2008) and Perfect Vodka Amphitheater (2015).

And now iThink Financial has signed a multi-year contract to get the new name of the theater. iThink Financial is a credit union based in Delray Beach. It used to be called IBM Southeast Employees Credit Union.

