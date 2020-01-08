advertisement

The sections of the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt will be temporarily closed Wednesday for avalanche control, according to B.C. government.

The closure will occur from 11am to 3pm. and will target areas south of the Great Bear Banished north of the Coquihalla summit.

The provincial government said the avalanche control will take place by helicopter and will try to reduce the overall depth of snow on the highway.

As the highway is expected to reopen by 3 p.m., B.C. the government said delays may occur depending on the weather.

For more information on road closures, you can visit B.C. government website

