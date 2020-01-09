advertisement

Survivor of the capsized shrimp trawler rescued by the Coast Guard

A search for two fishermen still missing after a North Carolina fishing boat capsized was canceled on January 8, local media reported. The U.S. Coast Guard stopped searching for two seafarers – Sammy Douglas and Keyron Davis – who were reported missing after the Papa’s Girl shrimp trawler capsized in Pamlico Sound. The boat was a few miles from home when it capsized due to strong wind, WITN reported. In a dramatic video shot by the U.S. Coast Guard Elizabeth City, an officer swims to the life raft that carries the fisherman and takes the man to safety. “Chief Petty Officer David Downham, a Coast Guard lifeguard in Elizabeth City, picks up a survivor from a life raft,” said a Coast Guard press release. “The survivor was one of four people on board the 42-foot professional fishing vessel when it capsized earlier that night,” he added. Dad’s girl’s captain, Floyd Gibbs, died in the hospital, and surviving crew member, Ben Poe, was released, WITN reported. Photo credit: Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City via Storyful

