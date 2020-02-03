advertisement

FC Police lost to Proline in their last game. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Uganda Premier League

Police FC vs SC Villa

StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Monday, 02-02-2020

Police FC hope to find their way back to victory by taking on SC Villa in the Uganda Premier League at StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo on Monday.

The Cops had a decent start in the second round, winning their first three games, including a 6-1 victory over Express FC.

However, they have now played two games less a win losing to Admin FC in the Cup before losing 2-1 to Proline in the league last week.

Despite victories in three of their first four games in the second round, the police may soon find themselves involved in relegation.

Abdallah Mubiru’s team is currently in 12th place just one point above the relegation zone.

Speaking before Monday’s game, Mubiru said he was not bothered by threats of relegation and that his team would continue to play and try to win matches.

“Our concern has never been relegation and it will not start on Monday,” said Mubiru.

“We are playing to win every game and we will continue to do so throughout the season, then we will see where we are at the end.

“We take Villa next and we will aim for the three points as we always do.”

“Villa is a good team and they performed well, but we will do everything we can to beat them.”

Police will have to do without top scorer Ben Ocen, who reportedly completed his transfer to the Indian Premier League last week.

Ocen was also absent from the loss to Proline last week.

In his absence, the burden of the brand now falls on striker Derrick Kakooza who has scored four goals since the start of the year.

For Villa, they have had an incredibly good season so far and continue to impress on all fronts.

They were expected to struggle after doing the same in the last campaign and not strengthening their team during the off season, but they did just the opposite.

They are third on the table and although they are not supposed to be fighting for the title, they are the favorites to finish where they are currently.

The 1-0 victory over Express last week was their 9th of the season and another victory on Monday will allow them to reach within six points of second-placed KCCA FC.

SC Villa won 1-0 at home to Express FC last week. (PHOTO / File)

Match facts

This will be the 20th meeting between the police and Villa since November 2010.

Villa has won six, Police three and the other 10 games drawing in the last 19 matches.

Police get into the game after losing just one of their last seven league games (W5 D1).

At home, the Cops are currently on a four-game unbeaten streak (W3 D1).

For Villa, they start on Monday after losing only three of their last 18 league games (W9 D6).

Away from home, the Jogoos have lost only two of their last nine games (W5 D2).

