advertisement

Zinedine Zidane thought the quarter-final loss to Real Sociedad at Santiago Bernabeu against Real Madrid XI, which he lost 4-3 to Copa del Rey on Thursday, would have been good enough to make any progress.

Madrid’s loaner, Martin Odegaard, opened the game and after a goal from Alexander Isak, Sociedad took the lead 3-0 an hour ago.

Marcelo pulled back a goal and after the 4-1 from Mikel Merino the substitute Rodrygo Goes and Nacho left the guests hanging. Andoni Gorosabel was released for a second yellow card in stoppage time.

advertisement

Alphonse Areola was to blame for Odegaard’s goal, while James Rodriguez withdrew during the break and Brahim Diaz had minimal impact on the competition.

Read: Barca without Messi: What would it mean to replace the greatest ever?

Still, Zidane maintained a team in which Captain Sergio Ramos, Toni Kroos, Vinicius Jr., and Karim Benzema had more than enough to do the job.

“I set up a team that said I could do it well,” Zidane told reporters afterwards.

“I don’t think we were wrong on the team, but there is a rival who played very well and that cost us a bit.

“Here we are all together when you win and when you lose.”

Zidane believed that Madrid had grown into the game after the break, only to be punished by frequent and atypical defenses.

“The second half was better than the first and we tried until the end,” he said.

“Even when it was 1-4, we tried. The opponent played very well and we had a lot of pressure problems in the first half. We also had defensive mistakes.”

LaLiga leader Madrid is back in Osasuna on Sunday and takes the fifth win in a row.

“It hurts, yes, you have to tell the truth,” Zidane added.

“But you have to think about Sunday. You have to relax because the effort was great.”

advertisement