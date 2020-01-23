advertisement

Alvaro Romero scored one of the season’s solo goals against Real Madrid, and little Unionistas de Salamanca was in the dream land at the hour of this Copa del Rey cultural struggle.

Madrid finally won 3-1 at the tiny Las Pistas stadium, thanks to Gareth Bale, an own goal by Juan Gongora, and Brahim Diaz ‘late singles game, in which 4,000 fans of a club that only existed in 2013 have racked their brains with the 13th – to lead multiple European champions.

But Romero’s impressive performance after 57 minutes will be remembered far longer than the goals that won the day for Madrid.

advertisement

The substitute had been out on the field for less than a minute as he ran from half of Madrid to the edge of the box before landing a fine left foot out of Alphonse Areola’s reach.

That brought Unionistas to a level after Bale’s attempt in the first half, but the parity was too short when the own goal in the 62nd minute and Diaz’s good end of stoppage time were decisive.

READ |

Leicester 4-1 West Ham: Vardy worries when the foxes outwit the hammers

Zinedine Zidane said his Madrid players would be able to cope with the stadium’s test conditions by recalling their formative years in football, but this was as fundamental a field as they’d had in a long time.

It had been snowy on Tuesday morning, but it was hardly an ideal base.

Bale, whose agent spoke of a possible move from Madrid to Madrid on Wednesday, made the breakthrough after 18 minutes with a deflected shot with his right foot into the bottom right corner. Goalkeeper Brais Pereiro might regret he failed to reach the ball.

James Rodriguez should have doubled the lead at the start of the second half, but saw Pereiro interrupted his shot from close range.

Unionistas had barely threatened, but in the 57th minute he scored a nice solo goal from substitute Romero, a dizzy cup tie of the tiny winger that would be repeated for years if it had given a shock result.

Madrid took the lead within five minutes. Diaz and Gongora almost fell over Marcelo and the ball trickled into the lower right corner.

Carlos de la Nava missed a glorious chance for the host in the 78th minute before Diaz and Luka Jovic struck the Unionistas two seconds apart.

Finally, Diaz shot in from the right in the final moments to secure Madrid a place in the last 16 with two goals and a late feeling of relief.

What does it mean? Madrid does the job

It always looked like a difficult task for Madrid, but not in the sense that it would ever lose. The field was terrible, the opponent rose and the crowd wallowed in the big night. Unionistas is funded by fans and there was a feeling that the night was full of meaning. The old Salamanca Club, which went out of business in 2013, was briefly in the top division, but the city has been spared from football success for years. Madrid came and conquered it, but you had the feeling that it just wanted to go home.

Bales out

Winger Bale seemed to be struck when he retired at the start of the second half and was replaced by Diaz. The Welshman was the most creative player in Madrid until then, even if he wasn’t in his best shape. His goal was nothing nice, but it was another reminder that if Zidane uses him, he can make a big contribution to this team. Diaz also dazzled as a substitute and gave the coach an impetus about his qualities.

James whirls up his lines

The rare chance of a start for James should have been scored, but the Colombian couldn’t miss a chance after combining Bale and Vinicius Junior. On a night when he could have demonstrated his talent, he hardly noticed anything besides the miss.

What’s next?

Madrid, tied with Barcelona at the top of the LaLiga, will face Valladolid on Sunday. Unionistas, midfielder in his division, faces Deportivo Alaves B on the same day

advertisement