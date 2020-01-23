advertisement

Antoine Griezmann saved Barcelona from humiliation by the Copa del Rey when he scored a double in the second half and defeated Ibiza 2-1.

After an impressive start with a dominant 1-0 win over Granada, in which Barca was 82 percent represented, Setien ended the trip to the Balearic Islands with Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique.

The LaLiga-Pacesetter showed similar superiority in terms of time on the ball, but was on the right track for an incredible defeat against Segunda B, who took the lead in 10 minutes with a goal from Josep Caballe.

Ibiza had a chance to extend their lead, but the hosts ran out of steam in the 72nd minute and Griezmann equalized before securing Barca’s promotion to the last 16 in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

The third division club opened the game with a goal that will be an indelible moment in its history in the ninth minute.

Rai Nascimento’s left back hit Javi Perez, who was pushed into the box by Riqui Puig and saw Caballe’s shot deflecting behind Neto.

Neto was beaten again eight minutes later, but Angel Rodado’s attempt to attack Clement Lenglet was repelled correctly.

Only the woodwork saved Barca from further embarrassment when Rai’s shot hit the inside of the left post and ricocheted out, while Neto Rodado’s follow-up showed over the crossbar.

Barca became more and more dangerous in the second half and eventually found a way when Frenkie de Jong Griezmann and the French international confidently brought home.

The extra time seemed inevitable, but Barca could make sure that she didn’t have to spend half an hour trying to find the winner in the fourth of an additional six minutes.

Jordi Alba was the man to send Griezmann clear this time, and he made no mistake with a near-post finish that broke the hearts of a noisy regular clientele.

What does it mean? Setien almost backfires

Unsurprisingly, Setien mixed his backpack for the cup encounter, but the last three of Sergi Roberto, Lenglet and Junior Firpo always looked vulnerable, and so it turned out. Barca was lucky enough not to fall behind in the first half and can count himself lucky not to have suffered an all-powerful humiliation.

A story of two halves for Griezmann

Griezmann had the fewest touches (18) compared to any Barca player in the first half, but he contributed the two most important of the second to give Setien a sigh of relief.

Puig caught the nap

He was brought in for Ivan Rakitic at the weekend when Barca was looking for the winner against Granada. Puig wanted to play a bigger role at Barca under Setien, but that was a learning experience for the 20-year-old. He was guilty of the start and had no chance at the other end of the field.

What’s next?

Barca face a difficult trip to Valencia against Mestalla on Saturday. The challenge for Ibiza is to achieve a promotion with Segunda B Group 1, two points behind the leader Atletico Madrid ‘B’. For the men of Pablo Alfaro, SS Reyes is last in the table.

