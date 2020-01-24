advertisement

State Trooper chats with little girls about “Frozen” after mom’s car slides into the ditch

A Nebraska State Trooper helped keep a child calm after her mother’s car slid into a ditch in Waterloo on January 22nd talking about the film Frozen in icy conditions. The footage, released by the Nebraska State Patrol, shows the soldier Sosnowski strapping a small child into the car seat of an ambulance while asking the girl if Princess Elsa is wearing her sweatshirt. “Is that Elsa? Is it? I know Elsa. Princess Anna. Olaf, “said Sosnowski, to which the girl replied:” And Kristoff and Sven. “” I love Sven. I love Sven, ”said Sosnowski before putting her in the car seat. “When a mother and children slipped into a ditch near Waterloo yesterday, Troopers responded to help,” Nebraska State Patrol wrote on Facebook. “Then the skills of Trooper Sosnowski’s father came into play when he spoke to Frozen about this young lady to keep her from the creepy scene. I am happy to inform you that mother and children are doing well.” Credit : Nebraska State Patrol via Storyful

