Adopting a dog can bring so much joy to your life while giving a dog that is looking for love the much needed home.

With Valentine’s Day on the way, Coors Light is encouraging animal lovers to find a place on their sofa for a furry new best buddy to replace the usual refined traditions of this most romantic time of the year.

From February 5 to 21, Coors Light will reimburse adoption fees of up to $ 100 for 1,000 eligible dogs in the United States. an estimated total of $ 100,000. The generous gesture also applies to potential pet owners over the age of 21 who don’t even have to buy a beer.

Those hoping that their dog adoption fees will be waived should send the beer company an SMS receipt, which includes COORS4k9 to 28130, along with a photo of the receipt.

After a review, the first lucky 1,000 eligible participants will receive $ 100 for their adoption fees, making a significant contribution to the cost of bringing their new friend home.

Unfortunately, you are not eligible if you live in the states of California, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Chelsea Parker, Marketing Manager at Molson Coors, wrote the following message in a press release:

The cuffing season is an important cultural trend and is a challenge for our younger drinkers as they cope with the stress of finding someone to spend the cold months with.

Almost half of the millennials plan to stick to it on Valentine’s Day, and we wanted to help people enjoy the day with Coors Light and a dog by their side.

According to ASPCA statistics, approximately 6.5 million pets visit US shelters each year, of which 3.3 million are dogs.

Unfortunately, around 1.5 million pets are put to sleep each year, including 670,000 dogs and 860,000 cats.

A representative of the Coors Light brand made the following statement to CNN:

There are so many dogs looking for their person who have unconditional love of giving – so this effort was a natural extension of Coors Light’s latest ad campaign, in which a woman skips the cuffing season and instead, with her dog and chilling with a cool beer.

This generous gesture by Coors was partly inspired by a new Coors Light survey, which found that the majority of legal drinkers (58%) find Valentine’s Day – and expectations of the so-called “cuff season” – overrated.

Since many young people plan to spend Valentine’s Day comfortably in the house, you really cannot ask for a better companion than an extremely loyal dog.

The full list of terms of use can be found here.

