January 21, 2020: The latest brand that reinterprets the icon Reebok Classics Club C silhouette is Très Rasché, According to Reebok, the inspiration for the design of the sneaker was inspired by Très Rasché’s “Mission to promote individuality and equality”. The look in white and black is designed with a reflective upper material, which is provided with a repetitive “TR”. It is now available on Reebok.com in unisex sizes for $ 100.

A look at the collaboration between Très Rasché and Reebok Classics Club C.

CREDIT: Reebok

January 17, 2020: Clarks Originals has worked with the Japanese streetwear label neighborhood for a capsule collection that includes the brands Wallabee and Desert Trek. The Wallabee is finished with black vampire made of ballistic nylon and suede, Gore-Tex lining and neighborhood embossing on the collar. The Desert Trek is made of gray suede and has the Neighborhood print on the upper. Both models have a Vibram outsole. The collection is available from Next Door in Paris and Clarks Originals’ flagship store in Soho, London. From January 18, they will be sold at Clarks Key Retail Accounts.

connected

Clark’s Originals x Neighborhood.

CREDIT: Clarks

January 16, 2020: Sanuk has won longtime fan and music producer Rick Rubin for updates to his classic slipper sidewalk surfer style for men. Together they created a remix version of the look, which is marketed under the AUM label. “Working with Rick gave me an insight into his creative process when we reduced things to the necessary parts to focus on what should really be there,” said Sanuk shoe designer Casius Arno. “His attention to detail and the pursuit of simple, unique beauty have led to the creation of a timeless style that you can enjoy for years to come.” The limited vegan collection is available in two colors and is made from environmentally friendly cotton upper material, midsoles recycled PLUSfoam and outsoles made of artificial crepe rubber. The shoe sale costs $ 70 and is available exclusively at Sanuk.com.

Sanuk Amu collection by Rick Rubin.

CREDIT: Sanuk

January 2, 2020: The Chinese New Year begins on January 25 and begins the Year of the Rat. To go with the subject Gucci has teamed up with the most famous (if not real) rodent in the world: DisneyIt’s Mickey Mouse. The Chinese New Year capsule from Gucci contains ready-made clothing, shoes and accessories. Mickey’s image can be seen on all parts, from Princetown slippers to sneakers to iPhone cases and wallets. The collection is accompanied by advertising with the actress Ni Ni, the designer and poet Zoë Bleu and the actor Earl Cave. Harmony Korine photographed and directed the campaign. The capsule will be available in select stores and on Gucci.com starting Friday, January 3.

A campaign for Gucci’s Chinese New Year capsule.

CREDIT: Gucci

