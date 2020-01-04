advertisement

A woman is injured and houses are flooded after a huge reservoir in Cooma burst. Thousands of liters of water flow through the quiet streets of the city.

The emergency services rushed to Moorong Place in the southern city of New South Wales shortly after 9:00 p.m. tonight to report that a 4.5 million liter tank of water had burst.

The houses in the cul-de-sac were flooded after water had flowed down the hill and injured a woman.

In a statement, the NSW police said the city would still have drinking water after the council officials managed to save the second tank.

The water tanks are obviously from satellites located just above the houses in the north of Cooma.

media_cameraThe water tanks in Cooma. Image: Google Maps

“Streets and houses in Cooma were flooded after a water tank burst and thousands of liters of water were sent through the city that evening,” the police said.

“Triple-0 was called several times by residents when water began to flow from the municipal water tank on the north ridge shortly after 9:15 p.m.

“A woman has suffered minor injuries and was brought to the treatment by paramedics.

“A car was swept into a truck 800 meters down the road, and other cars were subsequently damaged.

“Some residents have also reported water running through their homes, and council officials are helping the police to check building damage.

“Only one tank was damaged and the city still has drinking water from the second tank.

“SES volunteers are on the way to the scene.”

Cooma, in the south of New South Wales, was in one of the five areas where the land fire department warned people should not be there yesterday, as serious fire hazards are forecast for much of the state.

The country town was bathed in darkness before 5 p.m. tonight when bushfire smoke covered the area.

But the locals, who had already feared that one of the many runaway fires in the state would spread to their city, are facing another disaster tonight.

The NSW RFS yesterday affirmed that people from five major areas would need to face fire today if it was predicted to be worse than New Year’s Eve.

The firefighting organization said it wanted people from the area around Sydney’s southwestern and western fringes, including north of Mittagong and west of Penrith, where the fire in the Grose Valley is still burning uncontrollably. the Shoalhaven from Burrill Lake to Nowra; Batemans Bay to the Victorian border; the Snowy Valley areas including Tarcutta, Batlow and Tumbarumba and finally the Snowy Monaro area including Adaminaby to Cooma, Jindabyne and Perisher.

“Go to a place that is not in one of these areas,” said Deputy Commissioner Rob Rogers, citing beaches, areas that have already burned out, cities, and major cities as safe places.

Originally published as a woman injured when a giant water tower bursts

