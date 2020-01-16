advertisement

Paris Hilton may be a lot (a celebrity, reality star, party anthem supplier), but she’s not a cook.

Unless you like your lasagna dry, salty, and tasteless with mischievous long blonde hair.

RELATED: Paris Hilton admits that it stole “this is hot” from this star

advertisement

RELATED: All the racy outfits of the Paris Hilton star-studded Halloween party

The 38-year-old Stars Are Blind singer has caused a stir with her latest project – a YouTube cooking show that started this week.

In “Cooking with Paris”, the Hilton heiress awkwardly walks around in a kitchen she has admittedly never cooked in, trying to make lasagna so that even the simplest home cooks flinch while complaining all the time.

In other words, it could be the best cooking show we’ve ever seen. The star says “This is hot” while checking if the hob is on.

media_cameraHilton comes in and holds a chihuahua in a Chanel vest called Diamond Baby. And she neither washes her hands nor takes off her gloves. Image: YouTube.

While a list of ingredients appears briefly on the left side of the screen, Hilton doesn’t measure or measure, forgets onion and garlic, and apparently cooks a pack of pasta sheets for more than 10 minutes.

“As you all know – well, maybe not all of you – people know that I am a great cook,” she begins, holding a chihuahua in the same leather gloves she wears to shred Mozzarella. Arrange the pasta sheets in a bowl and keep pushing your hair off your face.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ayImIgdgLEI (/ embed)

Once she stirs an indecent amount of ricotta cheese with a ladle before dipping a pan of minced meat and her entire hob in salt, which she dabs off her own hair from the meat shortly after picking up a strand with a piece of paper towel.

media_camera then tries to stir meat and oil with three (yes, three) different spatulas – without garlic or onions. Image: YouTube.media_camera Before adding about a cup of salt. Image: YouTube.media_camera Behind her are some new tea towels carefully arranged on the worktop – one with the inscription “allergic to Bullsh * t”. Image: YouTube.

As mentioned in the comment section of the video, there are several bizarre moments during the 15-minute recording.

At one point, Paris was amazed at the amount of cheese available: “There are so many different types of cheese,” she says. “It’s not normal, but cool.”

Later she says: “Lasagna is very difficult to prepare – well, actually I don’t think so, but people think it is, but it’s really fun and it’s really easy.” the oven while carrying what she calls “mittens” to handle the cold dish. “But I think it’s a lot of steps compared to toast or something.”

On Twitter, fans are strangely amazed by the video:

Watching Paris Hilton “Cook” Lasagna on YouTube is probably the most bizarre and satisfying thing you’ll see today.

– ᴊᴏʜɴ (@ JohnGD_94) January 15, 2020

I didn’t know I had to watch Paris Hilton cook a lasagna today

– Sophie Li (@ mooncake3000), January 16, 2020

But in the comment section of the video, people weren’t that nice.

“I am so concerned about their lack of hand washing with these gloves,” said one.

“Lol, I can’t tell if it’s real or she’s kidding and just parodying herself,” added another.

“She can’t cook and breathes like a cow,” said a keen observer.

Originally released as Paris Hilton, bizarre cooking show starts

,

advertisement