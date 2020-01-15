advertisement
Spicy grilled pork skewers
- 2 lb pork shoulder, cut into thin strips 1 to 2 inches wide
- ½ red onions, thinly sliced
- 12 coarsely chopped Thai peppers
- 8 cloves of garlic, coarsely chopped
- 1 cup lemon-lime soda
- ½ C soy sauce
- 1/3 C of unseasoned rice vinegar
- ¼ C of sugars
- 1 TB of black peppercorns
- 1 TB of salt
- 6 dried shiitake mushrooms
Combine onions, peppers, garlic, soft drinks, soy sauce, vinegar, sugar, peppercorns and salt in a plastic bag. Grind the dried shiitakes with a spice mill or a mortar / pestle and place them in a marinade bag. Add the pieces of pork and coat them well. Refrigerate the bag with pork 6-8 hours.
Prepare the grill over medium-high heat. Remove the pork from the bag and thread it through metal skewers (or soaked bamboo skewers). Transfer the marinade to a saucepan and bring to a boil, then set aside.
advertisement
Season the pork kebabs with salt and pepper. Grill until golden brown, basting with boiled marinade.
advertisement