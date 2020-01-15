advertisement

Spicy grilled pork skewers

  • 2 lb pork shoulder, cut into thin strips 1 to 2 inches wide
  • ½ red onions, thinly sliced
  • 12 coarsely chopped Thai peppers
  • 8 cloves of garlic, coarsely chopped
  • 1 cup lemon-lime soda
  • ½ C soy sauce
  • 1/3 C of unseasoned rice vinegar
  • ¼ C of sugars
  • 1 TB of black peppercorns
  • 1 TB of salt
  • 6 dried shiitake mushrooms

Combine onions, peppers, garlic, soft drinks, soy sauce, vinegar, sugar, peppercorns and salt in a plastic bag. Grind the dried shiitakes with a spice mill or a mortar / pestle and place them in a marinade bag. Add the pieces of pork and coat them well. Refrigerate the bag with pork 6-8 hours.

Prepare the grill over medium-high heat. Remove the pork from the bag and thread it through metal skewers (or soaked bamboo skewers). Transfer the marinade to a saucepan and bring to a boil, then set aside.

advertisement

Season the pork kebabs with salt and pepper. Grill until golden brown, basting with boiled marinade.

advertisement

