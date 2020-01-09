advertisement

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. – An educational dairy farm in the Lucerne district mourns the loss of a beloved cow who died during the weekend.

The Lands at Hillside Farms is a place for people to find out more about agriculture and to really connect the cow with hundreds of visitors.

While a herd of dairy cattle took a break from eating at The Lands at Hillside Farms to say hello, visitors and staff can’t help noticing that one of their favorites is missing.

Cookie, a lineback dairy cow, died in the weekend at the age of 10.

“Cookie came to us early 2009, actually April 9, my daughter and I went to an auction together to buy her. We have her because she was a different breed than the one we had. Originally we had her just like an educational example and she performed so well that we eventually converted the entire herd to her breed, “said executive director Chet Mozloom.

Cookie retired at the age of 6 and spent the rest of her days in the field with other cattle.

“It’s very tough,” said farmer Joe O’Brien. “These cattle really respected cake, especially as a herd leader, so if we were to turn our fields down here, Cookie would show them a bit of the ropes, to which field and where to go next, and she is technically a from the grandparents of all these. So all these animals behind me are very grateful to Cookie. “

“Probably about 20 percent of people are related to her, you know, daughters, granddaughters, and pregnant granddaughters, and it’s something great and many of them look like her,” Mozloom said.

“These cows carry on her legacy and it simply makes us grateful for these animals every day. They do great things for us in many ways,” O’Brien added.

When the news spread about the death of Cookie, the impact of the cow outside the farm with visitors came as a surprise to Mozloom.

“I was shocked to see how many people took the time to take a picture with her, I had no idea. Maybe three people? No, there are hundreds,” said Mozloom.

Mozloom encourages you to keep Cookie’s legacy alive in your own way by sharing your photos with Cookie, if you have one, on Facebook.

