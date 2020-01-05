advertisement

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Kirk Cousins ​​defeated Kyle Rudolph with a 4-yard fade in overtime and the Minnesota Vikings celebrated a 26:20 win over the Saints NFC playoffs in the tournament’s wildcard round On Sunday.

The Vikings will meet the best-occupied 49ers in the division round in San Francisco on Saturday afternoon.

“Well, we’ll go a week after another, but the saints are the real deal,” said Cousins. “This is a really difficult environment.”

advertisement

“It was a team win. We ran the ball, we played good defense. Limiting this offense to 20 points is a great job. Special teams gave us a great starting position throughout the game. And then we ended up playing with Rudy. “

It was the second consecutive season that the Saints’ season in Superdome ended in extra time.

The disappointing end for the favored Saints (13-4) came almost a year after New Orleans lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC championship game in a game compromised too late by missed Rams penalties.

Dalvin Cook received 130 yards from Scrimmage and scored two touchdowns. Vetter ended up with 242 yards and a TD pass, which was highlighted by his 43-yard completion to Adam Thielen on the Overtime opening possession to give Minnesota (11-6) the ball on the 2-yard line of the Saints and set up the winning notch.

Repetitions on the video board showed a possible push by Rudolph on the defensive of P.J. Williams when he jumped to get the catch that ended the game.

“You put pressure on and then Kirk made a great throw,” said Rudolph. “Like I said, I’m just so proud of our boys. I’m proud of Kirk to block out the noise, come down here and play the whole game.”

Minnesota’s defensive front forced quarterback Drew Brees, who set the record, to make two sales – a game after the Saints ended the regular season with an NFL record low of eight. Brees was also fired three times, finishing 26 out of 33 for 208 yards, a TD and an interception.

New Orleans was 10 minutes behind at the beginning of the fourth quarter, but had to use the Brees 20-yard touchdown pass on Taysom Hill, a key defensive post-Brees lost fumble, and the 49-yard field goal from Wil Lutz work overtime 2 seconds before the end.

Brees’ first sales went deep for Ted Ginn Jr. towards the end of the first half. Security Anthony Harris dropped the ball as it fell onto the lawn, then brought it back 30 meters over the midfield. This led to Cook’s first touchdown in a 5-yard run, which brought the Vikings first lead at 13:10.

The Saints threatened a goal when Danielle Hunter released Brees in the fourth quarter less than five minutes before the end, who lost the ball. It was recovered by defensive tackle Jalyn Holmes on Minnesota 36.

The safety of Saint Vonn Bell, who remained after a knee injury that bored him three games, provided the game’s first chance when he regained Thielens Fummel, who was recently forced by corner player Janoris Jenkins.

But Everson Griffen’s Brees sack on the third and goal limited Minnesota’s damage to a 29-yard field goal.

Hill, the Saints’ all-round reserve, was instrumental in the game’s first landing. He pounced on a first descent before completing a 50-yard pass for newcomer Deonte Harris, and then delivered a block that helped Alvin Kamara 10 yards in a 4-yard run around the right end. To achieve pass -3.

Hill was the leading crusader of the saints at 50 yards, and Kamara was arrested with seven runs at 21 yards.

MISSED OPPORTUNITIES

Deonte Harris ’54-yard kickoff return and Brees’ 20-yard pass to Michael Thomas in the last few seconds of the first half gave New Orleans a chance to tie him, but Lutz’s ’43 yard field goal attempt went far to the right.

In the third quarter, Hill’s apparent first-down run on a wrong punt was wiped out when Josh Hill was knocked out because of a false start.

INJURY

Vikings: Tight end Tyler Conklin was promoted from the sidelines to the locker room in the first half. … Correct attack Brian O’Neill sustained a leg injury in the third quarter but returned.

Saints: Linebacker Kiko Alonso limped off the field with a knee injury in the second quarter and did not return. … Left-back Andrus Peat limped to the sideline in the fourth quarter with an obvious right leg injury, but returned.

NEXT UP

Vikings: Prepare for the trip to San Francisco next weekend to compete against a 49ers team that won 13-3 like the Saints in the regular season.

Saints: Go into the offseason and work for key employees, including Brees, who turns 41 on January 15, and Alvin Kamara, who could choose to extend his rookie’s last season deal.

advertisement