Our cookbook of the week is Olive + Gourmando: The Bookbook by Montreal-based chef and restaurateur Dyan Solomon. Over the next three days, we will present more recipes from the book and an interview with the author.

The timing couldn’t be better for this breakfast dish. With oranges at the height of freshness and taste, seasonality is the perfect excuse to fill a thick slice of French toast with a spicy-sweet citrus salad.

Dyan Solomon recommends the stunning breakfast dish – which was created by a former chairman chef named Michael – as a Valentine’s Day treat for the morning after. With the holiday landing on Friday of this year, it’s simply the thing to wake up to on a Saturday morning.

“Its really delicious, decadent, wonderful and all that,” says Solomon. At Olive + Gourmando, they serve it during the winter, “but otherwise use whatever fruit in the season, changing the spicy honey to butter maple syrup, or lemon curd.”

Olive and Gourmando: Cook’s Book by Dyan Solomon.

Spicy honey:

2/3 cup (150 ml) liquid honey

1/2 teaspoon (2.5 ml) of orange blossom water

1 stick cinnamon

Anise 1 star

1 ground cardamom

1 ground nutmeg

1 pinch of Alepe pepper

Citrus salad:

1 large grapefruit, cut into segments

2 oranges, cut into segments

1 orange Cara Cara, cut into segments

1 small lime, cut into segments

1/2 cup (125 ml) Spicy honey

Cooking:

4 eggs

1 cup (250 ml) honey

1 cup (250 ml) milk

Approximately 1 cup (200 g) white sugar

1/2 teaspoon (2.5 ml) kosher salt

4 slices of milk bread, cut 1 1/2 inches (4 cm) thick

Salted butter, for sauce

To serve:

Citrus salad

1 cup (120 g) Maple bush (next recipe)

Whipped Labneh (recipe follows)

Fresh mint leaves

2 tablespoons (30 ml) Spicy honey

Spicy honey:

Step 1

In a small pot over low heat, heat all ingredients until honey begins to boil. Remove from heat and set aside.

Citrus salad:

Step 2

In a large airtight container, gently dispose of all citrus support with spiced honey. Cover and leave to simmer in the fridge overnight.

Cooking:

Step 3

In a bowl, using a whip, combine the eggs, honey, milk, sugar and salt. Transfer the mixture to a shallow flat bottomed container. Put the slices of bread in the egg mixture and let it simmer for 10 minutes on each side.

Step 4

In a large cast iron skillet over medium heat, melt butter and add slices of toasted bread, about two at a time. Cook for approximately three minutes on one side, or until the bread is golden brown.

To serve:

Step 5

Put the French closet on the plates. Top with citrus salad and sprinkle with honey and juice. Finish with crushed leaves, labneh and mint. Simmer with the remaining spicy honey.

Note: When you are cutting the citrus segments, work over a bowl to catch the juices, then squeeze the membrane so you can extract all the juice and add it to the citrus salad.

It makes: 4 servings

MAPLE CALL

1/2 cup (65 g) whole raw pistachios

1/3 cup (60 g) raw almonds, roughly chopped

6 tablespoons (60 g) pumpkin seeds

Approximately 1/2 cup (50 g) old-fashioned oats

3 tbsp (45 ml) brown sugar

2 tablespoons (30 ml) maple syrup

1 1/2 tbsp (22.5 ml) black sesame seeds

1 1/2 tablespoon (22.5 ml) canola or grapeseed oil

1 tablespoon (5 ml) fleur de sel

1/2 teaspoon (2.5 ml) ground cinnamon

Cloves 1/4 tsp (1 ml) ground cloves

1/4 tsp (1 ml) ground nutmeg

Ginger ground 1/4 tsp (1 ml)

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 350 ° F (175 ° C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone strap.

Step 2

In a bowl, combine all ingredients using a wooden spoon or your hands. Transfer the crumbs to an even layer on the baking sheet.

Step 3

Bake for 15 minutes or until the nuts are ripe. Leave to cool on baking sheet. Transfer to an airtight container.

It makes: 2 1/2 cups (625 ml)

LABNEH WHIPPED

1/4 cup (60 ml) cream 35 percent

1/3 cup (75 ml) labneh

Step 1

In a bowl, whip the cream until firm peaks form. Gently fold into labneh using a spatula. Refrigerate just before serving.

It makes: 3/4 cup (180 ml)

Extract from Olive + Gourmando: The Bookbook by Dyan Solomon (KO itionsditions, 2019). Used with permission of the publisher.

