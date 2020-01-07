advertisement

CONYNGHAM, Pa. – A Luzerne County brewery has already taken a blue ribbon home from the Pennsylvania Farm Show.

Marc Eble founded Conyngham Brewing Company seven years ago. His brewery and taproom on Main Street in Conyngham is a tribute to Gustavus Conyngham, a naval captain and privateer who turned out to be vital in the American revolution and serves as inspiration.

“It just started a bit. I fell in love with beer and decided to try and make my hand, “Eble said.

It appears that Eble is pretty good at brewing beer. In addition to winning prizes in international brewing competitions, jalapeno lager from the brewery brought a blue ribbon from the Pennsylvania Farm Show beer competition in the fruit, herbs and vegetables category this week.

“The jalapeno lager is a nice light, fresh, refreshing lager that has an intense aroma of jalapeno peppers, but only a very subtle jalapeno and a little burn,” Eble said. “It’s nice to win in your home state and especially in Pennsylvania. It is the largest craft beer producer in the nation, so I am happy to see that the state has united and set up a state competition just for Pennsylvania and to shine among all craft breweries in Pennsylvania. That is special. “

Eble says the victory came as a surprise that he almost did not meet the competition deadline.

“It was really a sort of fad. but the exciting thing is that this beer was not specially brewed to win this competition. Nothing special has been done about it. It was actually the end of a party that we had sold out. “

Now he is happy that he made it on time. If you want to give the blue ribbon beer a taste, you can visit the taproom in Conyngham, or ask your local bar if it’s on tap.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show is the largest indoor agricultural fair in the country, with nearly 12,000 competitive exhibitions and 300 commercial exhibitions.

The 2020 show runs from 4-11 January from 8 am to 9 pm. daily, except Sunday, January 5, when it runs from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM, and Saturday, January 11, when it opens at 8:00 AM and closes at 5:00 PM

Admission is free. There is a $ 15 parking fee on all plots managed by Farm Show Complex.

