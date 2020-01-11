advertisement

The second year at the Eagles had the perfect makeup for a wrestler at a very young age.

FAIRLESS HILLS – When Chuckie Connor went to the gym to teach younger wrestlers the sport, he usually saw what you would expect.

“Most of the children, especially the boys, would play dodgeball or sit down,” said Conwell-Egan’s coach. “Just be kids and do what kids do.”

But there were exceptions.

“When Hunter first started, the group he was with played around before we started training, but he didn’t,” said Connor. “You would look into a corner of the room and he would do pushups from everyone else. He really was just that. And that’s a very young age.”

The hunter is Hunter Mays, now a sophomore Conwell Egan student, and also one of the state’s top 138 pounders.

And he is determined to prove it and live up to his high status. Mays is currently ranked number 9 in class 2A by www.papowerwrestling.com.

“I think I started wrestling at 7 or 8 and immediately loved it and couldn’t get enough of it,” said Mays. “It’s still the same for me. It’s a really challenging sport and I give everything I have. I’ve tried to improve and improve every year. My goal this season is to win a national championship to win, and that’s me. ” pursue. “

Mays, who played 17-2 this season, had no chance to show his products last season due to a knee injury that had cost him his entire season as a freshman.

“This injury was probably the best thing that could have happened to me,” said Mays. “I know it might sound strange, but it wasn’t. At first it really hurt when I found out I couldn’t wrestle last year, but it allowed me to sit back and watch the games and I learned.

“And I also realized how much I missed it and how much harder I would be if I got well.”

The knee has healed, although Mays wears a right knee sleeve in practice and competitions, but that’s more careful than anything else.

“I used to wear an orthosis on my knee,” said Mays. “But I did a hard workout (in the pre-season) and found that my knee was fine and I was ready to go.

“Now I don’t even think about it. I just go out and wrestle like I always did.”

These days, it’s about looking ahead.

“I started with Coach Connor in his gym when I was little, and it’s great to have the chance here in Conwell-Egan,” said Mays.

“All coaches helped me a lot and I can’t thank them enough.”

For Connor, a 1996 PIAA state champion for Pennsbury, Mays was obviously a bright light.

“He’s just a great boy,” said Connor. “Academically he does it really well and he is also an excellent wrestler.

“Conwell-Egan has never qualified a wrestler for the state tournament, but Hunter can. And when he gets there, he can do it really well. He will work and do whatever is necessary. “

