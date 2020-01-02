advertisement

Calgary’s new police chief, Mark Neufeld, aims to continue to build trust and relationships with the community and within the service over the coming year.

Jim Wells / Postmedia

Be it a big city or a smaller community, Mark Neufeld’s work has always had its share of challenges.

After two years as Camrose’s police chief, Neufeld was appointed to the same post in this town in June. But he is no stranger to major community issues, having served in the Edmonton force for 24 years.

“The passage to Camrose was an interesting one,” said Neufeld, who grew up in Ryley, about 90km east of Edmonton. “We’ve had some issues there as we do in Calgary right now with homelessness and a lack of support for people dealing with drug addiction and mental health issues.

“In larger organizations, in leadership, you go up and what ends up happening is you go a little further from the people who provide the services and the people who get the services. One thing about Camrose, you were very responsive because you are around the community. “

Partnerships between the police force and other services, Neufeld said, are essential.

“When you look at some of the big challenges we are facing right now, gun violence, downtown disorders. . . the key is for us to be aware of the fact that the people we deal with in many cases do not really need the police, “he said.” So you have to make those connections throughout the system. . . health, social services, non-profit ”.

As Calgary’s new senior official, trust is also a critical component.

“We had a couple of retirements in the last quarter, so we’re in the process of rebuilding our senior management team,” Neufeld said. “As soon as we reach that country, heading towards 2020, we will refresh and refurbish our strategic plan. We will need to clarify our highest priorities.”

From the outside, he showed gang violence and high demand, with crimes and calls increasing. Inside, he talked about continuing efforts to reform human resources.

“We will continue to do the work we have done to support our people,” he said, “and ensuring that they have a safe and respectful workplace.”

