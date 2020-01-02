advertisement

Jimmy Chau, a.k.a., Orange Juice, has more than 1.5 million subscribers on its YouTube channel dedicated to video game strategy.

It’s no secret that video games are an integral part of today’s society.

Jimmy Chau, orange juice, just wants to make gaming a more rewarding experience.

Chau, a graduate of Lester B. Pearson High School, runs a YouTube gaming channel that specializes in strategy. His channel boasts about 1.5 million subscribers, making him one of the leading experts on a variety of games.

Talent started at a young age.

“I’ve always had a passion for video games,” said 30-year-old Chau. “Instead of doing my homework, I played games. I ended up being really good.

“One day, I was with my friend and he was showing me how to share my passion with the world. I had no idea, I thought there was no one who would want to watch my videos. But first I posted, got 10,000 views, something crazy.

“I didn’t think anyone would care to hear me. It turns out that everyone really likes to learn from what I do.”

Now nearly four years have passed and Chau does not take his responsibility lightly.

“I work 365 days a year,” he said. “I work here from 60 to 100 hours a week to build everything together. It’s more than I do. Behind the scenes, there’s a full camera crew, we have a studio, editing. I’ll say there are between three and six of us, some full time, part time. “

And the nickname?

“It comes back when we first started,” he said. “We would ski every day and I just drank orange juice on the way to the mountain. I didn’t think this channel would explode. I looked around, what about myself? I looked at the table, there was a glass of orange juice, I said that we’ll call it orange juice, we won’t topple it. “

Chau says he will continue to improve and put the best content out there.

“If I can make a person smile,” he said, “that’s it.”

