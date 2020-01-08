advertisement

(ABC News) – Prosecutors reversed the course on Tuesday and recommended President Donald Trump’s former national security advisor, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, up to six months in prison for lying to the FBI.

Prosecutors, who originally recommended Flynn to avoid prison terms, said in a newly submitted sentence record that they had re-evaluated by citing “his apparent failure to take responsibility and (and) his failure to complete his cooperation”.

Flynn pleaded guilty in December 2017 to accusing federal investigators of talking to Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak during the presidential election in December 2016. He entered into a cooperation agreement with the prosecutors as part of the investigation of the Russian elections by former special envoy Robert Müller Interferenz. However, after an interrupted hearing in late 2018, Flynn replaced his lawyer and tried to deny his wrongdoing.

“The government has reason to believe that the defendant has withdrawn from assuming responsibility in this case regarding his lies to the FBI in relation to his lies with the FBI,” the prosecutor wrote.

Flynn’s lawyer Sidney Powell described the government’s new position as “outrage” in a statement to ABC News. “The government’s lawsuit is a sad day for everything called justice.” Flynn’s team is expected to submit a response to the court by January 22nd.

Flynn’s legal strategy has changed after appearing before a judge for conviction in December 2018.

At the time, the prosecutors were of the judge’s opinion that Flynn should not be sentenced to prison because of his longstanding relationship with the prosecutors. However, during the judge period, Emmet Sullivan warned Flynn to have lied to the FBI during a White House session in the earliest stages of the Trump presidency, and suggested that Flynn would wait for the conviction to be completed until he fully cooperates with the government Has.

Flynn’s lawyers ultimately called for a further delay in Flynn’s sentence.

Shortly after this hearing in 2018, Flynn was represented by a new legal team led by Powell, a former prosecutor and conservative commentator. At a hearing in June, Powell denied the reasons for Flynn’s confession of guilt. The government referred to these allegations in its lawsuit filed on Tuesday seeking a possible prison sentence for Flynn.

In October, Flynn’s new attorneys filed a 32-page appeal to the court trying to discredit the investigation into their client. This included the claim that “senior F.B.I. Officials orchestrated an ambush interview “by Flynn during his time in the White House, trying to” get him to make false statements that they might call false “.

“In the relentless persecution of Mr. Flynn, the government became the architect of an injustice so outrageous that it” violated the American criminal system, “the lawyers argued. Given the clear and convincing evidence, this court should issue an order stating why the prosecutors should not be despised. and should dismiss the entire charge of outrageous government misconduct. “

Trump tweeted in support of Flynn’s change of position in October, calling the investigation a “full build of Michael Flynn” and a “shame”, which again raised suspicions that Flynn is longing for an apology from the President.

Flynn was expected to be summoned as a government witness in July last year in a separate case of his former business partner Bijan Kian, who was found guilty by a jury for violating foreign lobby laws before a judge later passed the judgment due to lack of evidence.

The prosecution referred to Flynn’s “positive efforts to undermine the persecution of Kian” as part of its reasoning for recommending a harsher sentence for Flynn.

Flynn did not participate in the Kian trial after prosecutors raised new doubts about his promise to cooperate in their investigative efforts and changed his rating to that of a co-conspirator in the case of a cooperating witness. At the time, Powell claimed that Flynn’s collaboration was still intact.

Flynn is currently scheduled to be sentenced on January 28.

