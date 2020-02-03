advertisement

Controversial plans to build 140 new homes and warehouses on the outskirts of a village in Leicestershire have been reserved for approval.

The proposed expansion of the Sketchley Meadows business park on the edge of Burbage proved unpopular with many residents, but officials from Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council said it should receive the green light.

More than 160 people opposed the proposal, but the planners evaluated the program and said it would be acceptable.

It was scheduled to be discussed by the council’s planning committee on Tuesday but was removed from the agenda so that Highways England could have more time to consider its impact on the A5.

The development, which would cover 37 acres of farmland, is proposed by Barwood Development Securities Ltd and would include 30,000 square feet of industrial space as well as the 140 homes.

In documents to the board, Barwood said the program would create more than 500 jobs.

The company said, “The site is very sustainable and exceptionally well located to provide access to existing jobs, services and facilities – including health, education, shopping, recreation and open spaces. Connectivity on the A5 via Sketchley Meadows Business Park provides a great opportunity to expand the strategic employment area. “

The firm said, “The development would be an attractive place to live and work, sensibly integrated into the new southwest edge of the city.

“Located in a generous and attractive network of landscaped green spaces, the design conserves existing green infrastructures as much as possible and builds on this with new plantations of hedges, trees and wood.”

However, the Burbage parish council warned that the project would “urbanize” the surrounding countryside and increase noise and light pollution.

Residents told council that they are concerned about the impact of having more trucks on the roads – especially the busy A5 – and that having more homes would put pressure on schools in the region.

Council says it recognizes that there will be harm to the character and appearance of the campaign, but overall that does not outweigh the benefits of the program, including the delivery of new housing and jobs .

