Controversial plans for houses in a Derbyshire village have returned but should be scaled down.

The plans for 71 houses of Omnivale and Wheeldon Brothers Ltd for Woodside Farm, The Common in Crich, were approved in December 2018, despite almost 150 objections.

Following the decision of the Amber Valley Borough Council planning committee, residents shouted “absolutely disgusting”, “shame on you” and “you don’t care”.

Councilor Gareth Gee, the district’s conservative borough councilor, described the project as “an act of vandalism” and declared that the promoters were “going after” Crich.

Now the developers have come back with a scaled down version of their approved plans, aimed at sealing permission for 58 homes instead.

This saw 43 other objections submitted to the regime, bringing the total to 186.

The planning officers of the borough council recommended the approval of the plans at a meeting on Monday, January 20.

Planning officers claim that development is sustainable and that its significant public benefits outweigh its impact on the surrounding area.

The companies aim to keep development within the confines of the village settlement – an issue that residents raised during the debate on the previous application.

A total of 15 houses would have been built outside the development limits of the village colony in plans previously approved.

Overall, 17 of the 58 units offered would be affordable housing. This is four less than previous plans, but in line with the 30% recommended for overall development.

Of these units, 10 would be affordable rent (80%) and seven would be condominiums, including a mix of bungalows and houses.

Meanwhile, the developer has also been asked to pay £ 134,500 for school places at Fritchley Primary and Nursery School; £ 27,800 for improvements to the Crich Medical Center; and £ 20,000 for an “ecological buffer zone” to learn from the impact on wildlife.

The impressions of these artists show what the new houses proposed in Crich could look like

The site borders on the Crich Chase site of particular scientific interest – which must be protected against damage.

The Derbyshire Wildlife Trust says the new program “significantly reduces the likelihood of negative impacts” on the site of special interest.

If approved, the homes would actually be an expansion of another Wheeldon Brothers development called Woodside Farm.

The Crich Parish Council again objected, stating, “The local needs are fully met today.

“It cannot be justified to free up new green fields for development at the moment.

“There is no public benefit to offsetting the considerable harm that the proposals will cause.”

Cllr Gee also reiterated his strong objections, stating: “There is no longer any argument in favor of housing needs in the region as the housing need has already been met by major past and under construction developments at Roes Lane , Hillcrest and The Common.

“Traffic along the town is already out of control and exacerbated by new developments. Development will be a disaster for a rural village.

“When considering Crich as a key village because of its level of services, planners should be aware that it is a rural village and its ability to cope with expansion has already been limited. “

The developer, in a statement submitted with the application, said, “The proposed development will provide additional housing choice and availability in Crich, while contributing to the housing supply in Amber Valley more broadly. The proposal represents sustainable development and, therefore, there is no planning reason why residential development should not be supported on site. “

Here are the comments from residents who oppose the program:

“The village will expand too quickly and the infrastructure will not be able to cope.

“There are few jobs available in Crich, so future occupants are likely to commute outside the village.

“The amended proposals do not diminish the damage caused to the rural and landscaped character.

“Open space users could cause anti-social behavior and have a negative impact on residents.”

